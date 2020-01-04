Health chiefs to spend £40million to cut ‘ridiculous’ NHS tech delays

By Ben Spencer Medical Correspondent For The Each day Mail

Well being Secretary Matt Hancock mentioned the cash will assist ship ‘essentially the most primary frontline know-how upgrades’ to workers utilizing outdated techniques

Well being chiefs are to spend £40million reducing the time docs and nurses waste logging on to computer systems.

In October, the pinnacle of the Royal Faculty of GPs advised him that it took her as much as 17 minutes to log in to her surgical procedure laptop every day.

Professor Helen Stokes-Lampard mentioned she was nonetheless utilizing the Home windows 7 working system.

Mr Hancock replied that such delays she endured had been ‘completely outrageous’.

Yesterday, he mentioned: ‘Too typically, outdated know-how slows down and frustrates workers, and prevents them from giving sufferers their full consideration and the care they deserve.

‘It’s frankly ridiculous how a lot time our docs and nurses waste logging on to a number of techniques.

‘As I go to hospitals and GP practices across the nation, I’ve misplaced depend of the quantity of occasions workers complain about this.

‘It is no good within the 21st century having 20th century know-how at work.

‘This funding is dedicated to driving ahead essentially the most primary frontline know-how upgrades, so therapy may be delivered extra successfully and we will maintain tempo with the rising demand on the NHS.’

The funding is a part of a pot of cash already introduced for the Well being Service.

Workers at present must sign up to as much as 15 laptop techniques every of which requires particular person particulars.

Busy workers have to recollect a number of passwords – or pose a safety threat by utilizing the identical one throughout all their techniques.

The funding goals to construct on the success of Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool, which launched know-how requiring only a single sign-on for a number of techniques.

As much as 4 concurrent customers can work on a shared laptop after switching quickly to their profile. The time spent logging on has been reduce to beneath ten seconds from so long as two minutes.

Well being officers hope to have the ability to scale back the dependence on passwords by utilizing different strategies reminiscent of fingerprints or smartcards.

Matthew Gould of NHSX, the unit chargeable for the Well being Service’s digital transformation, mentioned: ‘For those who work within the NHS, the tech shouldn’t be getting in the best way of your capability to do your job.

‘Tech must be one thing you hardly ever take into consideration as a result of it simply works. Right this moment’s bulletins imply we will begin to deal with one of many largest gripes workers have with their tech.

‘It would permit workers throughout the NHS to spend extra time with their sufferers and fewer time combating their computer systems.’

Mr Hancock additionally introduced £four.5million for native councils to develop digital social care tasks to assist susceptible and aged individuals stay independently in their very own properties for longer.

The cash will fund pilot trials of synthetic intelligence software program linked to sensors to observe sleep patterns and behavior.

The know-how may assess how dementia victims use kitchen gear or stroll round a home – and lift the alarm if irregular actions are noticed.

Mr Hancock mentioned all well being suppliers – from psychological well being trusts to care properties – can have their use of know-how assessed by the Care High quality Fee to make sure they meet minimal requirements.

The Well being Secretary has pledged to banish pagers and fax machines from hospitals and championed smartphone apps and digital well being improvements since being appointed to his position 18 months in the past.