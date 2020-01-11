HEALTH NOTES: Britain’s white van men go on a fitness drive 

By Mail on Sunday Reporter

Printed: 17:08 EST, 11 January 2020 | Up to date: 17:09 EST, 11 January 2020

Britain’s van drivers might have a status for devouring greasy fry-ups – however new analysis means that many are literally on a well being kick.

Greater than a 3rd have in the reduction of on alcohol prior to now yr, with one in 5 switching to alcohol-free beer or wine a few of the time, a survey of 1,100 drivers by Vauxhall Motors discovered.

An analogous quantity have tried meat-free alternate options akin to Quorn or vegan sausage rolls, the research found.

And a 3rd exercised not less than as soon as every week to offset the harm from sitting behind the wheel for hours at a time.

‘Van drivers often spend a lot of time at the wheel, which makes it trickier to prioritise healthy eating and exercise,’ says Vauxhall’s Patrick Fourniol.

‘But our research shows that many are making it a priority.’

Stroll uphill to construct up knees

Strolling uphill on a treadmill may assist to beat the commonest type of arthritis.

A brand new research has discovered that the low-intensity train can ease signs in sufferers with osteoarthritis, which impacts some eight million individuals within the UK.

Lots of them depend on painkillers and anti-inflammatories.

Researchers in Tehran used 30 volunteers with osteoarthritis of the knee to see if uphill treadmill strolling, alongside strengthening workout routines, would possibly assist.

The outcomes, revealed within the journal Incapacity And Rehabilitation, confirmed that treadmill-users had diminished ache scores, quicker strolling velocity and an extended stride.

A number one blood-cancer charity has appealed for extra Asian stem-cell donors, warning extreme scarcity is placing lives in danger.

Solely two per cent of the UK inhabitants is on the stem-cell register, and only one in 5 is from the black, Asian or minority ethnic inhabitants.

Three-year-old Veer Gudhka, under, from North-West London, inherited the uncommon genetic dysfunction Fanconi anaemia and desires a bone marrow stem-cell transplant.

The Anthony Nolan blood-cancer charity stated: ‘Nobody should die waiting for a stem-cell transplant because of their ethnicity.’

anthonynolan.org/HelpVeerNow

Jab cuts coronary heart demise threat

A jab within the arm may assist defend in opposition to probably deadly coronary heart failure, new analysis has discovered.

Thick scarring on the guts is frequent after a coronary heart assault and might set off dangerously irregular coronary heart rhythms. However an Australian research means that an injection of a selected protein could make these scars stronger, decreasing the chance of coronary heart failure, which impacts greater than 900,000 Britons.

To date the jab has been tried solely on pigs, however researchers in Sydney say human trials will start ‘very soon’.