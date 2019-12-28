HEALTH NOTES: How acupuncture could relieve pain of chemo patients 

By Mail on Sunday Reporter

Revealed: 17:06 EST, 28 December 2019 | Up to date: 17:19 EST, 28 December 2019

Hundreds of thousands of most cancers sufferers left in excruciating ache from chemotherapy might discover reduction in acupuncture, researchers say.

Nerve injury is a standard facet impact of the therapy, inflicting debilitating numbness and extreme pins and needles. Now a examine at The Christie NHS Belief in Manchester – believed to be the biggest of its type – suggests acupuncture might assist.

A 3-year trial concerned 120 most cancers sufferers with extreme neuropathy. Half of them got ten weekly acupuncture classes along with customary treatment.

They reported a 68 per cent enchancment in dexterity and mobility in comparison with 33 per cent amongst those that didn’t have acupuncture. Lead investigator Professor Andrew Wardley stated he hoped the outcomes would assist enhance the lives of tens of millions.

With the ski season in full swing, researchers are warning that security package might not be as efficient as folks assume – with skiers sporting helmets as much as twice as more likely to undergo life-threatening accidents.

The US examine checked out greater than 700 skiers and located a lot increased charges of bleeding on the mind amongst helmet-wearers.

They had been additionally 80 per cent extra vulnerable to spinal injury and 60 per cent extra more likely to undergo chest accidents, in response to findings within the Journal Of Trauma And Acute Care Surgical procedure. One idea is that helmet-wearers usually tend to take dangers.

Pretend information about staying hydrated is risking the lives of older adults, researchers warn.

As many as half of frail older persons are considered affected by dehydration, which will increase the probability of falls, strokes and hospital admissions.

College Faculty London researchers discovered many misconceptions amongst over-75s about staying hydrated. One was that thirst is a dependable signal of dehydration, which isn’t at all times the case, whereas others believed solely plain water eases dehydration.

NHS tips suggest adults drink between six and eight glasses of fluids day by day.

Revellers really feel the burn

One in ten Britons overindulged a lot final Christmas that they had been pressured to go to mattress with heartburn. The situation is attributable to abdomen acid travelling as much as the throat, and is commonly triggered by wealthy meals and alcohol.

A survey of two,000 folks carried out by Nexium Management discovered that almost two-thirds of adults skilled it over the past festive interval. In the meantime, 12 per cent stated that they had intentionally left elements of their Christmas lunch in an try and keep away from creating signs.