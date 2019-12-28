HEALTH QUIZ: From Shirley Ballas’s surgery to vegan sausage rolls, how much of 2019 do YOU remember?

Strictly head choose Shirley Ballas had what eliminated in October after a well being scare?

Wacky movie star cures, the rise of veganism and the return of the lethal measles virus – there’s barely been a day in 2019 when well being information hasn’t hit the headlines.

However which tales made an enduring impression on you?

Take our quiz to learn how intently you have been studying our award-winning Well being part.

1. Strictly head choose Shirley Ballas, far proper, had what eliminated in October after a well being scare?

2. Supermarkets and eating places supply ever wider ranges of ‘plant-based’ meals to prospects going meat-free and dairy-free, together with, famously, bakers Greggs with its vegan sausage rolls.

However what share of the British inhabitants now take into account themselves vegan?

a) 15 per cent

b) 5 per cent

c) 1 per cent

Supermarkets and eating places supply ever wider ranges of ‘plant-based’ meals to prospects going meat-free and dairy-free, together with, famously, bakers Greggs with its vegan sausage rolls

three. In March, Well being Secretary Matt Hancock referred to as for higher assist for actuality TV stars following the loss of life of a former contestant from which present?

four. A controversial research, printed in September, urged that reducing down on one thing was a waste of time for most individuals. What was it?

a) Smoking

b) Working

c) Consuming pink meat

5. Dame Sally Davies, England’s chief medical officer, stepped down within the autumn after 9 years within the function. In her ultimate report, what measure did she recommend to sort out the nation’s weight problems disaster?

What share of the British inhabitants now take into account themselves vegan?

6. Sport Of Thrones star Emilia Clarke revealed in March that she had twice undergone surgical procedure in between filming for the hit TV present. However why did she want surgical procedure?

a) She’d had her lips enhanced

b) She’d had her bunions fastened

c) She’d suffered two life-threatening mind aneurysms

7. In September, 12- and 13-year-old boys in England started being provided which cancer-protecting vaccination – already out there to ladies of the identical age?

eight. Nottingham teenager Ewan Fisher hit the headlines in November after telling of his near-death expertise. What behavior did he – and his docs – blame for his sickness?

a) Consuming an excessive amount of

b) Smoking

c) Vaping

Nottingham teenager Ewan Fisher hit the headlines in November after telling of his near-death expertise. What behavior did he – and his docs – blame for his sickness? a) Consuming an excessive amount of b) Smoking c) Vaping

9. In January, which situation did Kate Middleton’s brother James, 32, admit he had been affected by since 2016?

10. What are British folks having much less of than they have been earlier than, based on a research printed in Might?

a) Intercourse

b) Fruit and greens

c) Enjoyable

11. In February, evaluation of World Well being Organisation information put the UK because the world’s 19th healthiest nation. Which was prime?

a) Japan

b) Italy

c) Spain

Rocker Rod Stewart, above, revealed in September he was freed from what illness, after two years of secret therapy?

12. Rocker Rod Stewart, above, revealed in September he was freed from what illness, after two years of secret therapy?

13. Six sufferers died and a evaluation of UK hospital meals was ordered following an outbreak of what an infection in NHS hospitals, linked to ready- made sandwiches?

a) Listeria

b) Norovirus

c) E.coli

14. In August, amid falling childhood vaccination charges, it was introduced that which illness, as soon as thought of eradicated from the UK, had returned?

a) Smallpox

b) Measles

c) Mumps

15. In October, a US drug firm made headlines around the globe with the announcement that it had created the first-ever drug to sluggish the development of which situation, principally linked with older age?

16. Which previous wives’ story – reputed to carry on labour for full-term pregnant ladies – was dispelled this yr by an Italian evaluation of accessible proof?

a) Consuming curry

b) Having a sizzling bathtub

c) Having intercourse

17. In March, a British affected person grew to become solely the second individual in historical past to be cured of which lethal virus – one which kills virtually 40 million folks globally yearly?

18. Which each day capsule – taken by about 5.5 million folks within the UK – might quickly get replaced by a easy twice-yearly jab, based on analysis printed earlier this month?

a) Aspirin

b) Antihistamines

c) Statins

19. Gwyneth Paltrow’s wacky wellness model Goop, which has attracted controversy for its questionable weight-reduction plan recommendation and promotion of fads akin to vaginal steaming, held a summit in London in June. However simply how a lot did an all-access day cross to the sold-out occasion value?

a) £750

b) £1,000

c) £2,000

20. Earlier this yr, in a serious U-turn, docs have been informed to warn tens of millions of UK sufferers concerning the potential extreme unwanted effects of which medication?

21. What did NHS England boss Simon Stevens declare an ‘emergency’, after a serious research discovered it was linked to a whole lot of coronary heart assaults, strokes and hospital admissions for bronchial asthma yearly?

22. In September, what did a Public Well being England report reveal that we’re consuming extra of, despite efforts to scale back our consumption?

a) Quick meals

b) Sugar

c) Fatty meals

23. In April, what did the WHO recommend infants and toddlers shouldn’t be allowed to do earlier than the age of two?

a) Eat sweets

b) Play alone outdoors

c) Passively watch TV or screens

24. We’ve all heard the saying ‘Beer before wine and you’ll really feel high quality; wine earlier than beer and also you’ll really feel queer’. However what did Cambridge College scientists discover after investigating the reality behind it, based on a research printed in February?

ANSWERS BELOW

1. Breast implants

Shirley Ballas determined to have them eliminated after studying of her household historical past of breast most cancers and struggling her personal scare in 2018.

2. About one per cent of Britons are vegan

In March, bakery chain Greggs launched a vegan sausage roll.

three. Love Island

The ITV present was urged to introduce higher psychological well being assist for contestants, following the loss of life of Mike Thalassitis in March.

four. Chopping down on pink and processed meat

Analysis urged that if 1,000 folks minimize out three parts of pink or processed meat per week for his or her lifetime, there could be simply seven fewer deaths from most cancers – contradicting most official steering on meat consumption.

5. Ban foods and drinks on public transport

Dame Sally mentioned the proposal would assist cut back unhealthy snacking, however that individuals who must eat or drink due to medical circumstances could be exempt. Consuming water would even be permitted.

6. Two aneurysms within the mind

Emilia Clarke skilled her first in 2011, shortly after understanding. She recovered, however suffered one other aneurysm in 2013 and required extra invasive surgical procedure.

7. HPV jab

The vaccination protects towards the human papilloma virus, which causes oral, throat and anal cancers.

eight. Vaping

Ewan was 16 when vaping brought on a catastrophic response in his lungs, his docs mentioned. Nonetheless, well being officers within the UK say vaping is 95 per cent safer than tobacco.

9. Despair

James Middleton mentioned he felt compelled to speak about his ‘cancer of the mind’, due to the work of his brother- in-law and sister, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

10. Intercourse

A research within the British Medical Journal urged that just about a 3rd of individuals haven’t had intercourse up to now month – up from 1 / 4 in 2001.

11. Spain

Earlier analysis has discovered that following a Mediterranean weight-reduction plan can cut back the danger of loss of life in aged folks.

12. Prostate Most cancers

Rod Stewart, 74, revealed he was identified in February 2016 after a routine check-up. The veteran rocker urged different males to get examined.

13. Listeria

9 sufferers have been affected after consuming pre-packaged sandwiches and salads linked to the outbreak.

14. Measles

Three years after the measles virus was eradicated from the UK, the nation misplaced its ‘measles-free’ standing. Within the first quarter of 2019, there have been 231 confirmed circumstances.

15. Alzheimer’s Illness

The announcement got here as a shock, as earlier trials of the drug aducanumab produced disappointing outcomes. However a brand new evaluation of extra information urged it might assist sufferers.

16. Intercourse

The research discovered no hyperlink between having intercourse and having a spontaneous labour.

17. HIV

The affected person ended up in remission following a stem cell transplant and is not taking medication. It follows an identical case ten years in the past in Berlin.

18. Statins

Specialists on the American Coronary heart Affiliation’s annual Scientific Classes in Philadelphia mentioned the primary injection to decrease ldl cholesterol might obtain NHS approval inside 18 months.

19. £1,000

Gwyneth Paltrow on the Avengers: Infinity Battle movie premiere , Los Angeles

An all-access day cross to Gwyneth Paltrow’s occasion included wellness workshops and talks with ‘boundary-pushing’ celebrities.

20. Antidepressants

Official steering to GPs in England and Wales was modified, amid rising concern concerning the withdrawal results triggered by frequent medication used to deal with nervousness and melancholy.

21. Air air pollution

Analysis by King’s Faculty London revealed that days of excessive air air pollution set off an additional 123 cardiac arrests, 231 stroke admissions and 193 hospital admissions for bronchial asthma throughout 9 main UK cities yearly.

22. Sugar

Between 2015 and 2018, the quantity of sugar in meals purchased at supermarkets in England rose from 723,000 tons to 743,000.

23. Passively watch TV or screens

The brand new tips recommend sedentary display time, together with pc video games, shouldn’t be allowed till a toddler is 2.

24. It doesn’t matter which order

Should you drink an excessive amount of of something, you’ll really feel unwell. Scientists didn’t discover any reality in the concept that having beer first offers you a milder hangover.