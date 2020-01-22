Hear An Alternate Version Of (Sandy) Alex G’s “Bad Man”

(Sandy) Alex G launched his newest album Home Of Sugar late final 12 months, and we named it the sixth greatest album of 2019. As we speak, he's revisiting it with a music video and alternate model of the Home Of Sugar observe “Bad Man,” which ditches the cartoonishly twangy accent and drum machine rhythms in favor of a melancholic piano-led drift. Zev Magasis directed the accompanying lo-fi visuals. Take heed to the brand new model of “Bad Man,” seems it to the album model, and take a look at the dates for (Sandy) Alex G's newly introduced North American spring 2020 tour beneath.

TOUR DATES:

03 / 30 Cleveland Heights, OH @ The Grog Store

03 / 31 Chicago, IL @ Metro

04 / 01 Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Corridor Ballroom%

04 / 03 Iowa Metropolis, IA @ Mission Creek Competition

04 / 04 Omaha, NE @ The Ready Room ^

04 / 05 Boulder, CO @ Fox Theater ^

04 / 07 Boise, ID @ Neurolux ^

04 / 08 Reno, NV @ The Holland Venture ^

04 / 09 San Luis Obispo, CA @ SLO Brew ^

04 / 12 Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Competition

04 / 13 Las Vegas, NV @ The Bunkhouse Saloon ^

04 / 14 Tucson, AZ @ Membership Congress ^

04 / 15 San Diego, CA @ SOMA Sidestage ~

04 / 19 Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Competition

04 / 21 Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf ~

04 / 23 Norman, OK @ Norman Music Competition

04 / 24 San Antonio, TX @ The Rock Field ~

04 / 25 Houston, TX @ The Secret Group ~

04 / 27 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn # ~

04 / 28 Nashville, TN @ Exit / In ~

04 / 29 Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Membership ~

05 / 01 Miami, FL @ III Factors Competition

05 / 03 Jacksonville, FL @ 1904 Music Corridor ~

with Empath

% with Stephen Malkmus

^ with Depressing

~ with Madeline Kenney

# with Waxahatchee

Home Of Sugar is out now on Domino.