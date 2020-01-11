Hear Black Midi’s Ed Sheeran Diss Track “ded sheeran (ed sheeran send) part 1”

Should you've been following the latest feud between UK grime stars Stormzy and Wiley, that one in all Wiley's huge factors of rivalry with Stormzy is his willingness to make pop music and collaborate with folks like Ed Sheeran. “You never cared about grime, you just used it / Worse than Ed with your watered-down music,” Wiley rapped on the Stormzy diss observe “Eediyat Skengman (Stormzy Send).” And now, for some cause, Black Midi are kind of concerned.

A few days in the past, as NME experiences, the experimental London quartet uploaded a brand new music referred to as “ded sheeran (ed sheeran send) part 1.” And sure, expensive reader, it's a weird Ed Sheeran diss observe that samples Britney Spears' iconic “it's Britney, bitch” and has lyrics like “Ed Sheeran sucks / you sellout ginger prick / your music is doodoo, believe me man we don't need you” sung by Black Midi drummer Morgan Simpson. Though the band rapidly deleted it from their Soundcloud, you may hear a rip on YouTube under.