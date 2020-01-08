Hear David Bowie's “The Man Who Sold The World (ChangesNowBowie Version)” From New Is It Any Wonder? EP

The late, nice David Bowie would have been 72 years previous at present. These answerable for managing his legacy are commemorating the event with the announcement of two new releases constituting a number of the solely beforehand unreleased music to emerge since his dying three years in the past.

It's a bit complicated, so bear with me. First, there’s an EP referred to as Is It Any Surprise? that includes uncommon and beforehand unreleased tracks. That one is trickling out one track per week, beginning with “The Man Who Sold The World (ChangesNowBowie Version).” It's taken from a radio session that contains the different new Bowie launch, a restricted version nine-track LP and CD referred to as ChangesNowBowie , which is approaching Report Retailer Day. The Is It Any Surprise? paintings is above, and the ChangesNowBowie paintings is correct right here:

Bowie recorded the principally acoustic ChangesNowBowie in November 1996 throughout rehearsals for his 50 th birthday live performance at Madison Sq. Backyard, accompanied by Gail Ann Dorsey (bass, vocals), Reeves Gabrels (guitars) and Mark Plati (keyboards and programming). The BBC broadcast the session on that birthday, Jan. eight, 1997, but it surely's by no means been formally launched prior to now. The relationship means “The Man Who Sold The World (ChangesNowBowie Version)” was lower only a couple years after Nirvana famously lined the track at their very own legendary MTV Unplugged live performance.

We “The Man Who Sold The World (ChangesNowBowie Version)” seems on each Is It Any Surprise? and ChangesNowBowie . It's out at present as a standalone digital single marking not solely Bowie's birthday but additionally the 50 th anniversary of the unique studio model's recording, method again within the earliest years of Bowie's profession. The remainder of the Is It Any Surprise? tracks will trickle out weekly persevering with on 1 / 17, and we stay wanting to be taught what they’re.

Acquired all that? OK, now benefit from the music.

CHANGESNOWBOWIE TRACKLIST:

01 “The Man Who Sold The World”

02 “The Supermen”

03 “Andy Warhol”

04 “Repetition”

05 “Lady Stardust”

06 “White Light White Heat”

07 “Shopping For Girls”

08 “Quicksand”

09 “Aladdin Sane”

ChangesNowBowie will hit retailers on Report Retailer Day, four / 18. The subsequent Is It Any Surprise? observe might be out 1 / 17.