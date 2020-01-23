Hear System Of A Down's John Dolmayan Cover Radiohead With Tom Morello

“Street Spirit (Fade Out),” a spotlight from Radiohead's 1995 basic The Bends , is an all-time everlasting jam and fairly probably the very best straight-up rock tune the band ever wrote. However some would possibly argue that “Street Spirit (Fade Out)” doesn't sound sufficient like one thing you'd hear at a circa – 1999 Ozzfest. John Dolmayan is right here to repair all that.

Dolmayan, System Of A Down's longtime drummer, is engaged on a brand new solo album known as These Grey Males , as Rolling Stone stories. The LP is all covers, and it options Dolmayan and his mates taking over songs like David Bowie's “Starman,” the Speaking Heads' “Road To Nowhere,” Eminem's “Rock Bottom,” Madonna's “Hung Up,” and Del Shannon's “Runaway . “(Dolmayan's System Of A Down bandmate Serj Tankian exhibits up on these Bowie and Speaking Heads covers.) The primary single is his tackle” Street Spirit (Fade Out). “It options heavy, lugubrious vocals from M. Shadows, the man from Avenged Sevenfold, in addition to a guitar solo from Tom Morello. All of them work collectively to show this tune right into a grumbling trudge, as God at all times meant it to be.

Morello won’t have been too busy to put down a guitar just for a Radiohead cowl, however he evidently was too busy to point out up for the video shoot. (Morello is within the clip, however solely by way of patched-in footage.) As an alternative, the video options the opposite rockers trying pensive and severe in a studio someplace whereas CGI paint hovers within the air. There's a final-shot reveal that I assumed was fairly humorous. Under, take a look at the video for Dolmayan’s cowl and, should you can stand to nonetheless hear the inferior authentic, Radiohead's video for their very own model.

These Grey Males is out 2 /28.