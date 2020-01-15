Hearing, Speech-Impaired Teen Raped In Madhya Pradesh, 2 Arrested: Cops

The inicident occurred when the lady was returning dwelling round 9 pm, cops stated (Representational)

Rewa, Madhya Pradesh:

A 14-year-old listening to and speech-impaired lady was allegedly raped by two individuals, together with a minor, within the Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh, police stated on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at Baikunthpur city, round 23 kms from Rewa, on Tuesday night time, police stated.

The accused, Dipak Sakat and his 17-year-old confederate, have been arrested, Rewa District Superintendent of Police Abid Khan stated.

“When the girl was going home around 9 pm, the accused stopped her and forcibly took her to a deserted house in Baikunthpur where they raped her,” he added.

The accused have been booked below related sections of the Indian Penal Code for gang-rape and related sections of the Safety of Youngsters from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act, Mr Khan stated, including that they are going to be produced in separate courts.

An indication language interpreter has been speaking with the survivor to know the main points about her ordeal, he added.

