Heart-broken parents say last farewell to six-year-old daughter after she was stung to death

Mother and father of a six-year-old woman in Cambodia have been left heart-broken when their daughter died after being stung by a swarm of ferocious wasps on the weekend.

Her mom, Ah Len, paid tribute to her daughter who she described as a gorgeous and wonderful little woman.

‘I cry each time I consider the terrible ache my poor little woman went by earlier than she died. She was so stunning and wonderful, my coronary heart is damaged,’ she mentioned.

Riem Lina’s dad and mom have been left heart-broken after their six-year-old daughter died because of a extreme response to being stung by ferocious wasps within the Cambodian province of Svay Rieng

Her daughter, Riem Lina had been using her bike dwelling from college when she stopped at a grocery retailer retailer in Svay Rieng Province on Saturday afternoon.

Moments later a swarm of hornets emerged from a bush which she had parked her bicycle subsequent to.

Locals heard her screaming in ache however by the point they arrived to assist the college woman she was not acutely aware.

Riem’s dad and mom, who had been within the close by village, arrived shortly after and rushed their daughter to the native hospital.

The younger woman could be seen on this image (left) with dozens of bites throughout her again and arms as she lies in hospital. On the proper Riem Lina is seen fortunately posing for the digital camera as she stands in a subject of grass

This picture exhibits the hospital the place Riem Lina died within the early hours of Sunday morning

Her mom, Ah Len mentioned it was one thing her daughter at all times did, and he or she by no means imagined any misfortune may befall the younger woman.

Nonetheless, she handed away within the early hours of Sunday morning after being transferred to the bigger Svay Teap Referral Hospital.

‘My daughter at all times rode to the native store for meals. It’s so near our dwelling that I didn’t assume something may occur,’ she mentioned.

Riem’s household mentioned that the employees on the hospital appeared to be unaware of the severity of the woman’s accidents.

Her uncle, Sam Veng, mentioned: ‘The docs waited till Riem was within the worst ache earlier than they determined to ship her to a much bigger hospital. However by then it was too late.’