Heart-stopping moment hero passerby saves four-year-old boy from crazed pitbull attack

By Natalia Penza and Janet Tappin Coelho In Rio De Janeiro

Printed: 17:49 EST, 23 December 2019 | Up to date: 18:22 EST, 23 December 2019

A younger father has been being hailed a hero after he saved a toddler from a vicious pitbull assault by single-handedly preventing off the animal earlier than inserting the kid on high of a automotive.

Safety cameras caught the second Patrick do Céu, 20, bravely fought off the canine because it mauled four-year-old Joao Pedro on the bottom in Parque Anchieta, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on December 19.

The horrific scenes present the animal biting on the kid’s legs and arms, latching onto the boy’s head and dragging him round on the bottom within the ferocious assault.

Each victims suffered accidents that wanted stitches.

Patrick do Céu, 20, rushes to assistance from four-year-old Joao Pedro as he’s mauled by a vicious pitbull in Parque Anchieta, Rio de Janeiro

The daddy-of-one kicks and hits the violent canine and tries to get him off the kid on December 19

Through the footage, the pitbull is seen attacking the helpless little boy earlier than Patrick, who was considering of his personal two-year-old daughter when he stepped in to avoid wasting the kid, races throughout to attempt to struggle it off.

When the animal activates the father-of-one, he places the kid on the roof of a automotive for security earlier than leaping on the automobile himself.

He then makes an attempt to get the canine to go away them alone by stamping his foot on its head.

Following the incident, Patrick, who was left with cuts to his legs and a hand, stated he and Joao have been compelled to attend on high of the automotive for half an hour earlier than assist arrived.

Joao Pedro wanted stitches to a neck wound and the proprietor of the canine, which had no chip, has but to be recognized.

The kid’s nanny instructed native media the animal appeared from nowhere and turned aggressive when it noticed a gaggle of kids enjoying on scooters.

The courageous man kicks the canine and manages to drag the younger boy away from the aggressive animal

Patrick carriers the boy and locations him on the highest of the roof of a automotive earlier than making an attempt to struggle off the canine as soon as extra

Patrick continues preventing the canine and stamps on its head earlier than leaping onto the automotive

Patrick stated: ‘I imagined my very own daughter Lara on the bottom. She’s solely two however she’s across the identical dimension.

‘After I noticed what was taking place I bought it into my head it was her and I acted on intuition.

‘After I pulled the canine off it had its enamel within the boy’s neck.

‘I do not think about myself a hero, removed from it.’

A fundraising enchantment is already underway on the Web to boost cash for a brand new cellphone for Patrick, whose cell fell on the ground and broke whereas he and the teenager have been being attacked. He has been out of labor for the previous 5 months.

It isn’t but clear what future awaits the animal, which is being taken care of by an area vet and can be saved underneath statement for many of the subsequent fortnight.