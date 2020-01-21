Heart-warming moment a cyclist carries a dog to safety on his back

By Amelia Wynne For Mailonline

Printed: 20:56 EST, 20 January 2020 | Up to date: 20:58 EST, 20 January 2020

That is the second a bicycle owner in racing gear carries a canine on his again after discovering the animal deserted and severely dehydrated in the course of the highway.

The incident was filmed within the southern Argentine province of Rio Negro and the footage was shared on Fb by ‘Marican Group’ the place it has been seen over 600,000 occasions.

Within the footage, a person in biking gear is seen carrying the massive black and white canine slung throughout his again as he pedals alongside the highway.

In response to native media, three cyclists from the city of Villa Regina had been travelling collectively once they got here throughout an deserted canine in the course of the highway that appeared dehydrated and disorientated.

The video was accompanied with the message: ‘Rodri, Alan and Emiliano from Villa Regina helped an deserted canine that was dehydrated throughout their coaching.’

The cyclists introduced the canine again to city, however it’s at present unclear who’s caring for the animal in the intervening time.

Clari Gomez commented on the video saying: ‘Such a giant coronary heart, I’ve no phrases. Carrying the canine in your shoulders and biking for miles. You might be an instance to others, God bless you.’

Monica Munoz wrote: ‘They’re actual sportsmen. Effectively carried out for being so sort and taking care of our four-legged pals.’