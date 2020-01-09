January 9, 2020 | 10:29am

Matthew cradling a useless wallaby to focus on the severity of Australia’s bushfire and drought disaster. Tim Faulkner

An Australian wildlife professional shared a heartbreaking picture of his 7-year-old son holding a useless wallaby in his arms — killed within the catastrophic bushfires which have ravaged the continent.

“They’re all dying, aren’t they, dad?” Matthew Faulkner instructed his pop, Tim Faulkner, who hosted the “Outback Adventures” sequence, which aired on ABC from 2014 to 2017.

“I told him it was his job to save the world, it was the best I could do,” the elder Faulkner mentioned in a now-viral publish on his Fb web page. “He accepted. If this photo doesn’t speak a thousand words I don’t know what else will.”

“Almost all wild Brush-tailed rock-wallaby habitat has burnt or is at imminent risk,” he added. “They are starving, dehydrated, exposed to predators, and dying. A second wallaby was found on the road after it had been forced to the roads fleeing fires.”

The Faulker household was on a visit to Barrington Tops within the Hunter Area of New South Wales once they made the grim discovery — a bloated wallaby that appeared to have simply died, the wildlife professional instructed Yahoo Information Australia.

Matthew seemed crestfallen as he held the animal — which he scooped into his arms to “look after it,” his father mentioned.

A basic view of the bushfires sweeping by Stokes Bay in Kangaroo Island, Australia. EPA

“The wallaby looked like it just died, his mum and I were both crying,” Faulkner instructed the outlet. “It was very moving in that regard.”

“Matty is really empathetic and felt like he needed to cradle and look after it,” he added.

The harrowing picture comes as consultants say that “many, many, many billions” of animals are believed to have perished within the bushfires.

Movies of scorched sheep and rescued koalas have additionally emerged.

Faulker is fundraising by the group Aussie Ark to assist species threatened by the blazes.

The blazes have claimed a minimum of 25 human lives, authorities say, and razed an space twice the scale of Maryland.