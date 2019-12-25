Heartbroken family of teenager who died from cancer create cardboard cut-out for Christmas table

By Ross Ibbetson For Mailonline

The heartbroken household of a teen who survived the Manchester terror assault however died from most cancers two years later have created a cardboard cut-out to sit down on the Christmas desk.

It was all the time Jodie Williams’ favorite time of yr however she was identified shortly earlier than Christmas in 2017 with Ewing’s Sarcoma, a uncommon type of most cancers which types in bone and mushy tissue.

This yr the Williams household, from Sherwood, Nottingham, have have created a life-size cardboard cut-out so she will seem of their festive pictures regardless of it being their first Christmas with out her.

Jodie’s mom June advised The Solar: ‘It is not how different households would possibly do it and it’d freak some individuals out, however Jodie would have beloved it.

Jodie Williams (left, and present process chemotherapy, proper) was identified with most cancers shortly earlier than Christmas in 2017 having survived the Manchester Enviornment bombing in Could of that yr

‘We joke that she’s by no means going to age within the pictures over time however that we are going to – she would take pleasure in that as she had a darkish sense of humour.’

Jodie had hosted a goodbye celebration in June this yr after being advised her most cancers was terminal. She died shortly after returning residence.

Simply six months previous to her prognosis, on Could 22, 2017, Jodie was on the Ariana Grande live performance the place a jihadist killed 22 individuals.

She was in a position to escape the carnage unhurt however was left feeling anxious after the assault and felt scared to be alone.

Her mom described the way it was simply when she had began to loosen up once more that Jodie started feeling ailing.

Jodie had pains in her arms however her mom stated she observed one thing was incorrect after they went on vacation however the teenager did not wish to do something.

Jodie was surrounded by shut associates earlier than she died, throwing a celebration on the night time that she died

She was despatched for X-rays however they got here again clear and it wasn’t till November 2017 that blood exams and a subsequent CT scan revealed she had most cancers.

‘I bear in mind the day they got here and advised us. Jodie was superior. She simply took all of it in her stride,’ Mrs Williams advised The Solar.

‘The one time she obtained upset was when her hair fell out.’

Final yr, Jodie was having intensive chemotherapy within the run-up to Christmas and was severely ailing over the vacations.

However Mrs Williams stated her daughter remained constructive and appeared to make a restoration earlier than they came upon that her most cancers was terminal in Could.

In June Jodie threw a celebration for 150 of her associates, with nurses available from the hospice, she made essentially the most of what was to be her final night time, everybody singing and holding fingers.

Jodie was an enormous fan of Gavin and Stacey and had purchased a cardboard cut-out of James Corden for the hospice, this impressed her household to get one in every of her for Christmas

When she returned to the hospice late that night time her mom stated she died only a few minutes after stepping into mattress.

Jodie was an enormous fan of Gavin and Stacey and had purchased a cardboard cut-out of James Corden for the hospice.

Mrs Williams stated this was the place the thought got here from to get one in every of Jodie for Christmas.

Mrs Williams is supporting Teenage Most cancers Belief’s Christmas fundraising enchantment to assist extra younger individuals and their households affected by all kinds of most cancers.