Heartbroken Rashmi Desai feels Betrayed by Aarti for Not Speaking Up for Her: Bigg Boss 13 Update 13th Week

Within the current episode of Bigg Boss 13, Rashmi digs out the previous as soon as once more regardless of being warned by Salman Khan. She is seen discussing the previous occasions between her, Aarti and Siddharth.

Rashmi claims that Siddharth needed to fulfill her to apologize (that is an outdated subject that Rashmi remains to be not finished with). He had requested Aarti to assist him meet Rashmi in order that he may discuss to her and apologize.

Rashmi dug all types of stale talks that she may probably bear in mind. Rashmi goes and asks Aarti that why she didn’t communicate up for her when she wanted her assist, questions their eight-year-long friendship.

Aarti replies that she didn’t need to speak about it as a result of it concerned the previous of each her pricey associates, Siddharth and Rashmi.

Rashmi not satisfied with the reply pokes her repeatedly with the identical query to which Aarti clarifies that Rashmi didn’t want her as she had her boyfriend Arhaan and Asim talking up in her favor. She says that she didn’t really need her to talk up for her.

Rashmi shouldn’t be but finished and discusses the matter and complains that Aarti didn’t communicate up the reality. Arti says that she didn’t need to spill the reality in the home for the time being as a result of it entails the previous.

‘She states that protecting the image of Rashmi by not revealing the past is more important for her than proving herself right’.

Due to this fact she says that she would by no means discuss in regards to the matter in the home of Bigg Boss.