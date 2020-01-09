Heartless homeless ‘hero’ of Manchester terror bombing is out of jail again

By Henry Martin For Mailonline

Chris Parker (pictured) had been sleeping tough close to the world that evening and stole a cell phone and a handbag

A homeless man who was jailed for stealing from dying victims of the Manchester Enviornment bombing is being hunted by police after breaching his licence circumstances.

Chris Parker, 35, was hailed a hero after the atrocity after he claimed he ran contained in the venue to assist the wounded instantly after the bomb blast.

Strangers donated greater than £50,000 to get him off the streets – however CCTV recovered by police revealed the grim actuality: that Parker was a heartless thief who stole from the stricken and determined.

He wandered across the lobby space of the Enviornment amid the dying and injured and regarded via their baggage.

In January 2018 he admitted stealing a handbag belonging to Pauline Healey, whose 14-year-old granddaughter Sorrell Leczkowski was killed within the atrocity.

He additionally stole an iPhone from a teen – who can’t be named for authorized causes – and took images of the wounded.

Prosecutors mentioned that Parker did present ‘some restricted help’ to the injured, however Manchester Crown Court docket heard he ‘equally’ took the chance to steal from individuals.

In addition to admitting two counts of theft, he additionally pleaded responsible to 1 depend of fraud, after utilizing Mrs Healey’s stolen financial institution card in a McDonald’s in Manchester between Might 23 and Might 26 – days after the assault that claimed the lives of 22 individuals.

Greater than £50,000 was raised after a GoFundMe web page was arrange for Parker following the assault

Following his look in court docket, the GoFundMe web page was shut down and the 1000’s of people that donated had been in a position to request a refund.

Parker was sentenced later that month to 4 years and three months behind bars.

It’s not clear precisely when he was launched from jail, nevertheless GMP has confirmed the now 35-year-old is needed by police.

A spokesman for the drive mentioned: ‘We will affirm Parker breached his licence circumstances and is needed on recall to jail.’

Anybody who sees Parker or is aware of of his whereabouts is requested to contact police on 101.

Parker was reunited together with his mom Jessica (pictured) after his story went world wide following the assault

The assault in Might 2017 (pictured) killed 22 harmless individuals and left greater than 400 injured

Chris Parker (pictured) spoke simply days after the assault and mentioned that was only a ‘common man’