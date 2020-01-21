Heartwarming moment driver pulls over and frees stuck bird after its claws get frozen to the road

By James Wooden For Mailonline

Revealed: 03:56 EST, 21 January 2020 | Up to date: 03:56 EST, 21 January 2020

A form-hearted man has captured the second he helped free a chicken that was utterly frozen to the bottom.

Sandy Doucette, 38, was driving close to his dwelling earlier this month on Prince Edward Island, Canada, when he noticed a flock of birds fly up into the air.

On nearer inspection nonetheless, he observed that one of many birds did not take off and was caught to the snowy street floor.

Mr Doucette approached the chicken and commenced to slowly dig round its toes.

Sandy Doucette, 38, rubbed the snow away from across the chicken’s legs till it grew to become free and was in a position to fly off

As soon as the snow was cleared and he might see the chicken’s toes had been frozen to the street, Mr Doucette started delicately pushing the ice across the chicken’s toes, hoping to interrupt it free.

Ultimately, the chicken’s toes got here free, and it flew off into the gap.

The chicken seemingly grew to become caught after freezing rain and snow hit the island earlier this month.

Sandy mentioned: ‘I simply thought this chicken might use some assist – it appeared like a foul strategy to die, as it could have if it was left there.

‘I reside within the nation with a lot of foxes, eagles, coyotes and ruthless crows that might or would have eaten it.

Mr Doucette was driving close to his dwelling earlier this month on Prince Edward Island, Canada, when he noticed the stricken chicken

‘Any automobile driving by would have run over it, and particularly the snowplow, which wasn’t distant. It might have additionally frozen to loss of life.

‘It felt actually nice and was superior to assist an animal in misery, particularly when it wasn’t harm. ‘Hopefully it rejoined its pals.

Mr Doucette desires to induce everybody to attempt to be extra caring in the direction of nature, noting that it solely takes just a little little bit of time to supply assist.

‘It took lower than a minute for me to do that and it made a giant distinction,’ he added.

‘Generally it would not appear to be somebody or one thing is in peril, nevertheless it simply takes a number of minutes to verify in or verify on somebody or one thing. All the time maintain a watch out.’