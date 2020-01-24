Heartwarming moment Rafael Nadal meets ball girl Anita

By Sahar Mourad For Every day Mail Australia

Printed: 02:51 EST, 24 January 2020 | Up to date: 03:02 EST, 24 January 2020

Rafael Nadal has met the ball lady he kissed on the cheek after hitting a forehand into her face.

The world primary was up towards Argentina’s Federico Delbonis on the Australian Open in Melbourne on Thursday when he hit 13-year-old Anita within the face through the third set.

The 33-year-old Spanish tennis star rushed to the ballgirl’s assist and kissed her on the cheek.

Nadal met with Anita after the sport to verify she was okay (pictured after the match)

Nadal checks on Anita’s face after by chance firing a brutal forehand straight into her face

Antia (pictured) was given a cap from Nadal signed, ‘To my buddy Anita. All the very best’

World primary Rafael Nadal by chance shot a forehand straight into 13-year-old Anita’s face

The tennis star rushed to Anita’s (pictured) assist and after checking to see she was okay kissed her on the cheek

Anita (pictured) was kissed on the cheek by the tennis star after he by chance hit a ball at her face

Others nonetheless recommended the world primary for his caring nature and wished that they had been kissed by Nadal.

‘Oh to be virtually hit within the head by Rafael Nadal’s tennis ball, and to then be kissed tenderly on the cheek in apology,’ one wrote.

‘Rafael Nadal is the very best. Apologizes to the lady after by chance getting hit on the pinnacle and will get a kiss. What a category act by Nadal!! #AusOpen #AO2020,’ one other wrote.

‘Think about getting hit within the face bu Rafael Nadal after which him coming to consolation you and kiss you on the cheek,’ another person commented.

Different tennis followers recommended Nadal on his caring nature and wished they may get a kiss from him

Nadal and Anita take a smiling selfie which is shared to Instagram following the accident

Nadal as soon as once more met with Anita to make sure she was okay and obtained a signed cap and one among his sweatbands as a memento.

He additionally shared a smiling selfie to Instagram after having checking up on Anita to make sure she was okay.

‘Very comfortable to see that Anita is doing nicely,’ he wrote.

‘I additionally had the possibility to satisfy her, her brother Mark and oldsters. Thanks.’

Nadal shared a smiling selfie to Instagram after having checking up on Anita to make sure she was okay

The pair had been seen speaking and laughing following the match after Anita was by chance hit within the face

In his put up match interview on Rod Laver Enviornment, Nadal stated it was one of many scariest moments of his profession.

‘For her it was in all probability not a superb second,’ Nadal stated.

‘I used to be so scared for her actually the ball was so fast and (hit her) straight on the pinnacle. She’s an excellent courageous lady.’

‘Truthfully it was one of many extra scary moments on the court docket.’

Nadal was taken to a second-set tiebreak however was in any other case untroubled within the 6-Three 7-6 (7-5) 6-1 victory.

‘I misplaced loads of alternatives on break factors. Truthfully, I discovered a strategy to lastly win that second set and within the third, I feel I performed a bit bit extra relaxed,’ he stated.

He’ll play fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreño Busta within the third spherical, and a doable fourth spherical conflict with Australian star Nick Kyrgios.