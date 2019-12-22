Heathens’ greetings! Drum-banging druids join thousands marking Winter Solstice at Stonehenge

By Shari Miller For Mailonline

Round 5,000 folks gathered at Stonehenge within the early hours of Sunday morning to mark the winter solstice.

English Heritage opened the traditional website to these celebrating the top of the longest night time of the yr.

The enthusiastic crowd comprised dancers and Druids banging on drums, singing and ingesting from animal horns.

Pagans and Druids turned up on the historical website constructed by Neolithic folks to observe the solar rise in an centuries-old custom

The solar rose over Stonehenge, a prehistoric monument in Wiltshire, at eight.11am GMT.

The winter solstice happens every year when the North Pole is tilted farthest away from the Solar, and we get the fewest hours of daylight, and subsequently the shortest day of the yr.

It’s historically thought of to fall on December 21, however the astronomically correct shortest day of the yr can fluctuate by a couple of days both aspect.

This yr the winter solstice came about at four.19am on Sunday December 22, with celebrations at Stonehenge happening on the first dawn following the astronomical occasion.

The winter solstice is juxtaposed by the summer time solstice which usually falls on June 21 and marks the longest day and shortest night time of the yr.

However for these residing beneath the equator – the place the seasons are reverse to these within the UK – December 22 marks the summer time solstice, with the times progressively getting shorter.

Stonehenge has lengthy been a spot related to the solstice, as it’s believed this yearly cycle of shorter days and longer nights, returning to longer days and shorter nights, was the chief inspiration behind its building by Neolithic folks.

As a monument aligned to the actions of the solar, Stonehenge was formed to seize the midwinter solar on the winter solstice and the midsummer solar on the summer time solstice.