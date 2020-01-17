Heathrow arrivals are diverted to other airports as RAF plane demands ‘unplanned’ use of airspace

By Alexander Robertson For Mailonline

Printed: 06:00 EST, 17 January 2020 | Up to date: 06:14 EST, 17 January 2020

Flights arriving at Heathrow have been diverted after an RAF aircraft demanded an ‘unplanned’ use of airspace.

Not less than 5 British Airways flights had been pressured to land at different airports this morning attributable to what some passengers known as a ‘safety incident’.

In the meantime, a number of different flights had been delayed because of planes being ‘stacked’ above Larger London as they waited for airspace to clear.

Passengers aboard among the affected flights revealed how pilots had knowledgeable them over the tannoy that the scenario had been brought on by a safety incident.

Flights arriving at Heathrow have been diverted after an RAF aircraft demanded an ‘unplanned’ use of airspace (inventory)

Nevertheless a Heathrow spokesman instructed MailOnline that the incident was not safety associated, however refused to elaborate additional.

He added: ‘Arrivals had been paused briefly this morning attributable to an RAF request for an operational flight inside a part of Heathrow’s airspace.

‘Arrivals are actually working as regular.’