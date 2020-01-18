Heavy Machinery & Xavier Woods Take On Nintendo Switch Ring Fit Challenge

Xavier Woods’ Up Up Down Down YouTube channel continues to be going robust and the New Day member is ready to give it much more consideration since he’s coping with an Achilles harm.

Heavy Equipment just lately stopped by to participate in an on-going problem that he has happening his channel. Nintendo launched a brand new peripheral for the Change final October known as Ring Match and the advantages of resistance coaching is now part of gaming.

Woods had Tucker and Otis on the present to problem one another with the exercising action-RPG recreation. It was fairly fascinating to see how this online game accent gave these Superstars a exercise.

That ring is fairly sturdy too as a result of it was withstanding all the things Otis had in him.

They put in some actual work and felt the burn attempting to high one another’s scores. Woods pulled off a reasonably spectacular quantity which even topped Ceasro’s effort who appeared in a earlier episode.

Throughout this episode they even steered to maintain a Nintendo Ring Match round backstage for a fast pump up. You may try the video under or click on right here should you’re having issues viewing it.