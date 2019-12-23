Heavy rain floods roads, causing spinouts, crashes and traffic woes across L.A. County

A robust winter storm that’s dumping heavy rain throughout Southern California has flooded roads and brought on crashes, snarling visitors early Monday.

The primary of two storm programs to hit the West Coast from the Gulf of Alaska arrived on the Central Coast on Sunday afternoon and commenced pouring rain throughout Los Angeles and Orange counties and the Inland Empire in a single day. By early Monday, some areas of Orange and Los Angeles counties had already seen greater than an inch of rain, based on the Nationwide Climate Service.

“The rain will taper off later this morning a bit and then pick up in the afternoon,” mentioned Curt Kaplan, a meteorologist with the Nationwide Climate Service in Oxnard. “We could see a half an inch to an inch more of rain between now and this evening.”

Within the meantime, slick roads have been inflicting a visitors nightmare throughout Los Angeles County.

A giant rig jackknifed on the eastbound 210 Freeway west of Sunland Boulevard shortly after four a.m. amid heavy rain, forcing the closure of a part of the freeway for no less than two hours. Dozens of spinouts and crashes have been reported forward of the frenzy hour.

On Sunday night time, a pair of rock slides closed a part of Malibu Canyon Highway as forecasters warned that heavy rain may additionally trigger particles flows within the burned Sepulveda Move space.

The California Freeway Patrol reported that Malibu Canyon Highway had been closed from close to Mulholland Drive to Pepperdine College. The realm was arduous hit by final 12 months’s Woolsey fireplace, making steep hillsides weak to mudslides. KCBS-TV Channel 2 reported that one motorist was injured when a boulder smashed into her automotive.

The climate service issued a flood advisory for Los Angeles County by way of 9 a.m., warning of rainfall charges that may trigger widespread flooding on roadways and low-lying areas, together with doable minor particles flows across the latest burn areas, together with the Saddleridge, Getty and Tick fireplace burn scars.

Tuesday is predicted to be dry, but it surely gained’t final for lengthy. One other system is shifting into the realm Christmas morning, bringing heavy rain to coastal areas and widespread snow within the mountains, which can final by way of Thursday, Kaplan mentioned.

That system is predicted to drop snow ranges down to five,000 ft, which may carry snow to the Grapevine and different mountain passes late Wednesday and Thursday.

“This could obviously cause some issues for travelers,” Kaplan mentioned.