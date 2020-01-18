January 18, 2020 | 2:20pm

A automobile is seen touring by means of flooded streets in Sydney, Australia.

A heavy rain gave Australia a reprieve from the lethal bush fires on Saturday, however introduced a brand new downside — flash flooding and street closures.

Authorities shuttered main highways, parks and vacationer sights in Queensland and energy outages had been reported in New South Wales Saturday after the downpour, which started on Wednesday alongside the jap coast.

The moist climate is predicted to subside in Queensland — which noticed triple the month-to-month rainfall in a single day — however might proceed in Victoria all through the weekend.

The rain doused considerations that heavy smoke would disrupt the Australian Open tennis event when it kicks off Monday in Melbourne. Victoria’s Environmental Safety Authority upgraded the air high quality to “good” following the rain, after an earlier forecast of unhealthy air for the weekend.

Fires had been nonetheless blazing in Victoria Saturday, with crews battling a blaze within the state’s mountain area that was 15 instances the scale of Manhattan.

With Publish wires