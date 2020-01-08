Heavy Rains Cause Traffic In Delhi, Air Quality Remains ''Poor''

The utmost temperature recorded within the night stood at 14.5 levels. (Representational)

New Delhi:

Rains lashed components of Delhi-NCR on Wednesday bringing the mercury down by a couple of notches and inflicting visitors snarls at a number of intersections.

Nonetheless, regardless of the rains, town’s air high quality remained within the ”poor” class, although enchancment is predicted attributable to rains and high-velocity winds. The nationwide capital’s air high quality index was 266 on Wednesday.

The in a single day showers continued until the morning with the Safdarjung observatory recording 6 mm of rains, Palam 5.three mm and the Ridge space obtained 6.eight mm. Lodhi Highway and Aya Nagar observatories recorded 10 mm and 5.6 mm of rainfall respectively.

In keeping with railway officers, 16 trains have been working late within the Northern Railways division within the morning attributable to unhealthy climate.

The utmost temperature recorded within the night stood at 14.5 levels Celsius. The minimal temperature recorded within the morning was 9.three levels Celsius, three notches above the conventional, the meteorological division mentioned.

Town had on Tuesday recorded a low of 11.6 levels Celsius, 4 notches above the conventional, and a most of 19 levels Celsius which was regular for this time of the yr.

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy sky with reasonable fog on Thursday morning with the utmost and minimal temperatures hovering round 16 levels Celsius and 9 levels Celsius respectively.