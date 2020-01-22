News

Hebberd’s double-double lifts South Baca [Campo/Vilas/Pritchett] over Wiley in 50-34 win

January 23, 2020
South Baca [Campo/Vilas/Pritchett] defeated the Wiley Panthers by a rating of 50-34 on Saturday.

South Baca [Campo/Vilas/Pritchett] was lead in scoring by Alissa Hebberd who scored 17 factors whereas additionally amassing 13 rebounds. Persistence Crane had a strong evening, recording 13 factors, 4 rebounds and two assists.

Wiley was paced in scoring by Kirsten Summers who accounted for 10 factors whereas grabbing 13 rebounds. Taira Weber had a notable evening, recording 9 factors.

Subsequent up for every crew, Wiley will keep house and play Cheraw, whereas South Baca [Campo/Vilas/Pritchett] will journey to play Granada.

