Hedley’s Jacob Hoggard gets trial date for sex-related charges

Jacob Hoggard, the frontman for the Canadian rock band Hedley, is scheduled to face trial on three sex-related expenses subsequent yr.

The trial is ready to start in a downtown Toronto courthouse on Jan. four, 2021.

That might be greater than two years after the singer was arrested in reference to alleged incidents involving a lady and an adolescent.

Hoggard, 35, pleaded not responsible at his two-day preliminary listening to to sexual assault inflicting bodily hurt and sexual interference.

He additionally opted to be tried by a jury quite than a choose alone.

The case was given the inexperienced gentle to proceed to trial final summer season after the preliminary listening to throughout which prosecutors gave an summary of their proof.

That proof can’t be printed as a result of a publication ban meant to guard the accused’s proper to a good trial. A separate publication ban additionally bars figuring out the complainants.

Hoggard was arrested and charged in the summertime of 2018 after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced, suggesting inappropriate encounters with younger followers. Toronto police have stated the fees relate to 3 separate incidents involving a lady and a lady underneath the age of 16 that allegedly occurred within the Toronto space in 2016.

Hoggard issued a press release in February 2018 wherein he denied participating in non-consensual sexual behaviour, however acknowledged having behaved in a method that “objectified women” and being “reckless and dismissive of their feelings.”

He additionally stated on Twitter that he understood the “significant harm” his actions had precipitated and was “truly sorry.”

Hedley has been on an indefinite hiatus since March 2018, enjoying its final present in Kelowna, B.C. The band, which is predicated in Vancouver, was additionally dropped by its administration crew and banned by a number of radio stations within the wake of the allegations.

A number of the early hearings within the case had been attended by followers of the band even when Hoggard himself was not current.

The subsequent listening to within the case is scheduled for Jan. 14.