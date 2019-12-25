Hefty grey squirrel is snapped in park where he’s regularly fed by visitors 

By Danyal Hussain For Mailonline

For those who had been feeling full after your Christmas dinner than spare a thought for this chubby squirrel.

Taken by photographer Tony Cooper, 64, the gray squirrel is a daily at a park in Lincoln the place he’s often fed by passersby.

Tony mentioned that the park is a frequent hang-out for hungry squirrels as they’re assured loads of treats, with guests feeding them snacks.

The lovely, chubby gray squirrel is a daily at a park in Lincoln the place he and different squirrels are often fed by passersby

Pictures of the chunky rodents had been taken by photographer Tony Cooper, 64, who says he often sees the squirrel within the park

In actual fact, he says that the chubby squirrel is certainly one of a number of similar-sized creatures that may be discovered within the park.

He mentioned: ‘Once I noticed it on the picnic desk wanting the best way it did I simply needed to get a photograph of it.

‘All of the suggestions on the picture to this point has been on the dimensions of the squirrel. Individuals have advised me they’ve by no means seen a squirrel fairly as large earlier than.

‘Squirrels of this measurement are fairly frequent sight at this park. They get so effectively fed by the general public.

‘As I used to be taking the picture I stored saying to myself ”do not transfer, do not transfer, please do not transfer” however the squirrel had no intentions of transferring it was a proper little poser, or quite large poser.’