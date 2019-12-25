Hefty grey squirrel is snapped in park where he’s regularly fed by visitors 

One too many festive nuts? Hefty gray squirrel is snapped in park the place he is often fed by guests
- Photographer Tony Cooper, 64, says that the lovable, chubby gray squirrel is a daily customer at a park in Lincoln
- Passersby give the gray squirrel and different rodents loads of snacks and treats, in response to the photographer
- In actual fact, he says that the chubby squirrel just isn’t a uncommon sight with loads of similarly-sized rodents within the park
By Danyal Hussain For Mailonline
For those who had been feeling full after your Christmas dinner than spare a thought for this chubby squirrel.
Taken by photographer Tony Cooper, 64, the gray squirrel is a daily at a park in Lincoln the place he’s often fed by passersby.
Tony mentioned that the park is a frequent hang-out for hungry squirrels as they’re assured loads of treats, with guests feeding them snacks.
In actual fact, he says that the chubby squirrel is certainly one of a number of similar-sized creatures that may be discovered within the park.
He mentioned: ‘Once I noticed it on the picnic desk wanting the best way it did I simply needed to get a photograph of it.
‘All of the suggestions on the picture to this point has been on the dimensions of the squirrel. Individuals have advised me they’ve by no means seen a squirrel fairly as large earlier than.
‘Squirrels of this measurement are fairly frequent sight at this park. They get so effectively fed by the general public.
‘As I used to be taking the picture I stored saying to myself ”do not transfer, do not transfer, please do not transfer” however the squirrel had no intentions of transferring it was a proper little poser, or quite large poser.’
Photographer Mr Cooper mentioned: ‘As I used to be taking the picture I stored saying to myself ”do not transfer, do not transfer, please do not transfer” however the squirrel had no intentions of transferring it was a proper little poser, or quite large poser’
