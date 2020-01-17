Helen Glover and Steve Backshall have become parents to twins

By Rebecca Davison for MailOnline

Revealed: 07:29 EST, 17 January 2020 | Up to date: 08:02 EST, 17 January 2020

Helen Glover and her husband, wildlife presenter Steve Backshall, have change into dad and mom to twins

Hiya! report that Olympic rower Helen, 33, gave beginning to a boy and a lady on Thursday. They’re already dad and mom to Logan, 18 months previous.

Issuing a joint assertion, the pair mentioned: ‘We’re so excited to welcome the infants to our household!

Mother and father: Helen Glover and Steve Backshall have welcomed a child boy and woman… 20 months after welcoming son Logan following tragic miscarriage of his twin

‘It will be a studying curve for us juggling the 2 of them and Logan, however we’re already loving the journey.’

Helen additionally shared a stunning photograph of her twins on Instagram writing: ‘We’re gonna want an even bigger boat! Welcome to the world little ones.

‘Your massive brother is already setting the tempo and is so happy to fulfill you. Ideas for surviving three beneath 2 on a postcard please.’

The duo’s buddies and followers had been fast to congratulate them on their fantastic information.

Presenter Ore Oduba wrote: ‘Oh wow!!! What a workforce!! The most important CONGRATULATIONS all of you, and an enormous properly finished once more Tremendous H!!!!!! So glad for you..’.

Candy: Helen took to Instagram on Friday to share the glad information and posted this image of all three kids’s ft

‘Ideas for surviving three beneath 2’: Helen shared this pretty accompanying caption

Form phrases: Their buddies and followers had been fast to congratulate them on their fantastic information

One other well-wisher wrote: ‘Enormous congratulations to you all and welcome to the world little ones ❤Take care and good luck! Xx’.

A 3rd shared: ‘Enormous congratulations to you and @backshall.steve …oh, and good luck! But when anybody can deal with three beneath 2, it’s you two’.

Helen confirmed her being pregnant at The Mirror Animal Hero Awards final September, cradling her child bump in a black costume.

Following the occasion, the blonde shared a candy message about marking her first public outing with ‘the bump’.

In 2018, Helen introduced that she had given beginning to son Logan by posting a touching Instagram snap of her husband’s thumb gently pressed towards their child’s tiny foot.

Confirming his arrival on social media, thrilled Helen posted: ‘Steve and I are excited to welcome Child Boy Backshall to the world.’

‘We promise to make it an incredible one for you little man,’ she added.

Twins! Olympic rower Helen, 33, reportedly gave beginning to a boy and a lady on Thursday. She confirmed her being pregnant on the The Mirror Animal Hero Awards 2019 final September (pictured)

Logan’s arrival was overshadowed by tragedy, with Helen miscarrying her son’s twin three months earlier than giving beginning.

Breaking the information on social media in April 2018, she tweeted: ‘Thanks for all of your pretty messages. We have had the exhausting information that one child hasn’t made it however we’re very excited and longing for the remaining child to reach this summer season.’

Husband Steve tweeted his personal message, writing: ‘Many thanks for all of your variety messages. We’ve had the information that one twin has not survived, however are nonetheless trying ahead to our new addition this summer season. Sb.’

The sportswoman beforehand admitted that being a mom to Logan has helped change her priorities in a method that her unwavering dedication to sport by no means did.

‘The factor about being an athlete is that you’re completely egocentric and your world may be very small and it revolves round you,’ she instructed Hiya!.

‘However when you find yourself a mum you must be completely selfless as you’ve gotten one thing that’s much more essential than you. The whole lot comes second.’

She added: ‘I by no means anticipated loving motherhood a lot. I used to be happy with what my physique might do as a rower however I’m even prouder of it as a mom. As a mum you change into so conscious of what your physique is able to.’