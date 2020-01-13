Helen Hancock stabbing inquest

By Rod Ardehali For Mailonline

A mother-of-three who was stabbed to demise alongside her lover was knifed with a lot drive that the entire weapon together with the dealt with plunged into her abdomen, an inquest has heard.

Helen Hancock, 39, was discovered useless alongside the 48-year-old firm director at a property within the upmarket village of Duffield simply months after she walked out on her husband.

Chesterfield Coroners’ Court docket was advised such was the drive of the blows that the homicide weapon was lodged in her physique when paramedics discovered her.

Her estranged husband, college headteacher Rhys Hancock, has been charged with murdering the brand new lovers after being arrested on the scene having dialled 999 himself.

On Monday the opening of inquests of their deaths have been advised particulars of the post-mortems carried out on the 2 victims.

Derbyshire’s Senior Coroner Dr Robert Hunter advised the listening to: ‘Helen Hancock had suffered a number of stab wounds, a few of which indicated the usage of extreme drive.

‘A knife was recovered from the stomach. The entire of the knife being throughout the physique. There was additionally proof of defence accidents.’

Father of two Martin, 48, was discovered alongside Helen. Mates stated they’d been seeing one another for a few months.

Each have been nonetheless married, however estranged from their spouses, the courtroom heard.

A publish mortem carried out on his physique additionally discovered a number of stab wounds, particularly to his left shoulder and proper aspect of his neck. Once more there was proof of defence accidents.

Hancock later appeared at Derby Crown Court docket, however didn’t enter a plea. He’s subsequent due in courtroom on 28 February. Choose Nirmal Shant QC has set a provisional trial date of 24 August

Detective Inspector Steve Shaw advised the courtroom the couple have been found on the £400,000 indifferent property in Duffield, Derbyshire, the early hours of New Years’ Day.

‘Each had suffered stab wounds, additionally on the scene was Helen’s estranged husband , who has since been arrested and charged with their murders,’ he stated.

Each inquests have been adjourned pending the end result of ongoing prison proceedings.

After the tragedy it was claimed PE trainer Helen had been compelled to dial 999 at Christmas following an incident at residence at her £400,000 residence.

Derbyshire Police has referred itself to the Unbiased Workplace for Police Conduct resulting from contact between the sufferer and officers previous to the deadly incident.

Helen, who had been utilizing her maiden identify Almey, was a PE trainer at Fountains Excessive Faculty in Burton-upon-Trent.

Her household described her as a ‘pretty, stunning, pleasant, bubbly and social particular person’, whereas Martin’s family members stated ‘He will probably be significantly missed’.

It is believed Martin met Helen by means of an area working membership, however buddies claimed their blossoming romance had been dogged by her estranged 39 year-old husband’s behaviour.

The pair have been attacked on the sensible semi-detached property within the upmarket Derbyshire village which is trendy with soccer stars.

Police went to a bed room the place they found Martin who was already useless, and the gravely injured Helen. Paramedics battled unsuccessfully for 15 minutes to avoid wasting her.

Her estranged husband was the top trainer at Stanton Vale Particular Schooling Faculty in Lengthy Eaton, Derbyshire, however had not too long ago left the publish.

Magistrates heard it was alleged he travelled ten miles from his mom Christine’s home in Etwall to Helen’s home carrying two knives.

Hancock’s mom, who was taking care of her three grandchildren aged 9, 4 and three, had dialled 999 at four.11am to warn police her son was driving there.

Officers tried Helen’s cell phone, but it surely went to voicemail and a canine handler arrived after a second 999 name from the homicide suspect himself at round four.26am.

Hancock later appeared at Derby Crown Court docket, however didn’t enter a plea. He’s subsequent due in courtroom on 28 February. Choose Nirmal Shant QC has set a provisional trial date of 24 August.