Helena Bonham Carter and Tony Adams arrive at Nell Gifford’s funeral

By Sebastian Murphy-bates For Mailonline and Monica Greep For Mailonline

Printed: 10:31 EST, 13 January 2020 | Up to date: 10:33 EST, 13 January 2020

Helena Bonham Carter and Tony Adams are among the many stars to have turned out for Nell Gifford’s funeral after she died of breast most cancers aged simply 46.

The actress and former Arsenal star each got here to honour the circus creator, who handed away final month following a four-year battle with the illness.

Countryfile’s Ellie Harrison was additionally noticed heading to Gloucester Cathedral as well-wishers got here to pay their closing respects this afternoon.

Helena Bonham Carter (pictured, left) and Tony Adams (proper) are among the many stars to have turned out for Nell Gifford’s funeral this afternoon

Ponies and costumed girls arrive for the funeral of circus proprietor Nell Gifford at Gloucester Cathedral this afternoon

Costumed performers walked over cobbled streets as they guided ponies to the church to recollect Nell.

The mom of nine-year-old twins Cecil and Purple was identified with breast most cancers in 2015 after discovering a lump.

Final 12 months was advised she had only one 12 months left to stay because the illness had unfold to her bones and lymph nodes.

Countryfile’s Ellie Harrison (left) is pictured arriving at Gloucester Cathedral for the funeral of Nell Gifford (proper) this afternoon

She was surrounded by household ‘each speedy and circus’ when she died on Sunday December eighth.

Initially from Wiltshire, her imaginative and prescient for Giffords Circus was to convey happiness, creativeness and enliven folks’s souls. Giffords Circus shall proceed to do exactly that.

‘While the world is a dimmer place right now, Nell will proceed to stay by means of the Circus.

‘Nell was a artistic genius, a daughter, step-daughter, sister, pal, chief and mom.

Ponies and performers are pictured exterior Gloucester Cathedral right now because the paid their closing respects to Nell Gifford

‘She leaves behind the following era – her twins Cecil and Purple – who’re each a part of the Giffords Circus DNA. We love her. Might she relaxation in peace.’

In 2020 Giffords Circus will have fun their 20th anniversary of the Circus and Nell’s former colleagues stated that she wished it to be the ‘showstopper’.