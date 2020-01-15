Helicopter operator’s random drug testing of staff ruled ‘invasive’

Simply because marijuana is authorized doesn’t imply firms can topic staff to random drug testing, says a latest ruling by a federal labour arbitrator.

An order — issued beneath the Canada Labour Code — struck down a St. John’s helicopter operator’s coverage to randomly check pilots and different employees for hashish, Blacklock’s Reporter reported.

In her ruling, Newfoundland and Labrador arbitrator Susan Ashley decided that drug testing was invasive.

“It still amounts to a removal of intimate bodily information without the consent of the employee,” Ashley dominated. “On balance, I find this is an unjustified affront to the dignity and privacy rights of the affected employees, and that protection of these privacy rights in all of the circumstances outweighs the employer’s legitimate interest in promoting safety.”

The helicopter operator, Cougar Helicopters Inc., which transports employees to and from offshore oil rigs, wished to carry out random drug exams on staff final March, however the union representing the corporate’s employees objected to the plan.

The ruling is reportedly the primary of its sort because the Hashish Act was handed in June 2018.

The arbitrator famous Transport Canada coverage was launched following the legalization of leisure use of hashish prohibiting flight crews from consuming any drug, together with hashish, for a minimum of 28 days earlier than reporting to work.

In the course of the proceedings, Cougar Helicopters had stated 4 of its 240 employees had failed drug exams since 2017, a quantity which the arbitrator known as a “non-existent problem.”