Helmetless 2-Wheeler Riders Asked To Write Essay In Bhopal

Over 150 violators of helmet guidelines in Bhopal have written a 100-word essay, the police stated.

Bhopal:

The site visitors police within the Madhya Pradesh capital has been asking two-wheeler riders caught with out helmets to put in writing down a short essay to elucidate the explanation for not sporting the headgear whereas driving.

Through the previous six days, over 150 violators of helmet guidelines in Bhopal have written a 100-word essay every explaining the explanation for ignoring the usage of the protecting gear, whose use is obligatory beneath site visitors norms, police officers stated.

The initiative has been launched through the Highway Security Week that ends on Friday.

“During the ongoing Road Safety Week, riders of two-wheelers found without a helmet are being told to write an essay in 100 words to explain as to why they were violating this necessary safety norm,” Further Superintendent of Police (ASP) Pradeep Chouhan informed PTI.

He stated this initiative will proceed even after the tip of the Highway Security Week (January 11 to 17).

Within the final six days, the site visitors police in Bhopal have taken out rallies to create public consciousness about site visitors guidelines.

Through the interval, in addition they distributed pamphlets among the many native residents to tell them about site visitors guidelines.

A watch check-up camp for auto-drivers was additionally organised, an official stated.