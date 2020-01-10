“Helpless Chief Minister”: Shashi Tharoor Attacks Arvind Kejriwal On JNU

Shashi Tharoor mentioned Arvind Kejriwal desires each professional and anti-CAA individuals on his facet (File)

New Delhi:

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of not taking a robust stand on the Citizenship Modification Act to achieve favour of those that assist the legislation and those who oppose it. He additionally known as him a “helpless CM” for failing to fulfill the scholars injured within the Sunday assault on Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU).

“Kejriwal perhaps wants both pro and anti-CAA people on his side, so he did not take any strong stand on it. On what basis people should vote for him, if he cannot speak about the issue,” Mr Tharoor was quoted by information company PTI as saying at a press convention on Friday.

On Sunday, a masked mob had entered the JNU campus and thrashed college students and lecturers with sticks, stones and sledgehammers, injuring over 30.

The Delhi Police right this moment named JNU pupil chief Aishe Ghosh- who had been badly injured- amongst 9 suspects for the violence previous the assault.

Reacting on the JNU assault, Mr Kejriwal had mentioned the police did not act as they’d orders by the centre to not intervene.

“I do not know whose orders he (Kejriwal) is receiving. Who has asked you (Kejriwal) not to speak about violence against your students, not meet the injured students, and not take a clear stand on CAA? You are the CM and there is nobody to order you,” Mr Tharoor added.

Mr Tharoor claimed Mr Kejriwal had in a tweet known as late former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit “helpless”. “Let him learn his personal tweet now. Do dad and mom need such a helpless CM who when their kids are going through lathis, doesn’t meet them,” he mentioned.

Earlier this month, Mr Kejriwal, responding to HEARALPUBLICIST’s query on citizenship legislation, had mentioned: “I don’t understand the amended Citizenship Law. When will Amit Shah talk about it? There are no homes, no jobs for our children, businesses are being shut, and the government plans to give citizenship to 2 crore Hindus from Pakistan. First, fix your own country, then we will get others in.”

Delhi will go to polls on February eight, and the outcomes will probably be declared on February 11.

With inputs from PTI