Hema Malini’s comeback movie Shimla Mirchi won’t release in theatres, director Ramesh Sippy is unhappy

Veteran actress Hema Malini is all set to make her comeback in films with Shimla Mirchi which additionally stars Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh. The film is directed by Ramesh Sippy who donned the director’s hat almost after 25 years. But it surely looks as if, the film will not get a theatrical launch.

A sure supply shut to those developments has been quoted by Bollywood Hungama saying, “Viacom 18 has taken the decision (to release Shimla Mirchi on the digital platform) on their own. Rameshji had no say in the matter. He made the film in 2014 at a meager budget of 16-17 crores. It was meant to be a small sweet romantic film set in Shimla. Rameshji handed over the film to the producers in 2015. Just why they sat on it for 4 years and why they’ve decided to not give it a theatrical release is not explained. It isn’t as if small-town romances don’t work in theatres. Viacom themselves have released several such films. Recent films like Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh have done well. Then why this stepmotherly treatment to Shimla Mirchi?”

This resolution taken by the producers has angered Ramesh Sippy as not one of the actors from the movie had been consulted earlier than taking such an vital resolution.

Hema Malini is all smiles at her biography Past the Dream Woman’s launch occasion.Varinder Chawla

Nonetheless, there is no such thing as a official affirmation about the identical both from the producer or from the director. However we hope for an replace about it’s launched quickly as followers are all excited to witness the Dream Woman again on the silver display after a very long time.