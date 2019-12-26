Hemant Soren Files Case Against Raghubar Das For “Objectionable” Comments

A preliminary probe into the matter was carried out and a case was filed towards Raghubar Das.

Jamtara:

A grievance has been registered towards outgoing Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das for allegedly making “objectionable” remarks on Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) working president Hemant Soren’s caste, the police mentioned.

Primarily based on a grievance lodged by Mr Soren on December 19, a preliminary probe into the matter was carried out by Sub-Divisional police officer Arvind Upadhyay after which a primary data report was registered at Mihijam police station, Jamtara SP Anshuman Kumar mentioned.

The grievance was registered towards the outgoing chief minister below the SC/ST Act on Wednesday, the police mentioned.

Mr Soren had filed the grievance towards Mr Das at Dumka Police Station, accusing him of creating “objectionable” remarks on his caste throughout an election assembly in Jamtara, the police mentioned.

“I have filed a complaint with the SC/ST police station in Dumka against the chief minister, who used objectionable words on my caste during a poll meeting at Jamtara’s Mihijam on Wednesday,” Mr Soren had earlier mentioned.

“His words hurt my feeling and honour. Is it an offence to take birth in a tribal family?” he had mentioned.

BJP Jharkhand unit spokesman Pratul Shahdeo had then claimed that Mr Soren’s “absurd allegation” towards the chief minister was a tactic after he was deplored for his personal remarks.