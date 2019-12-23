News

Hemant Soren Rides Bicycle After JMM Victory

December 23, 2019
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-Congress alliance had a decisive victory in Jharkhand (file)

Ranchi:

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha working president Hemant Soren on Monday celebrated his social gathering’s win within the Jharkhand meeting polls by driving a bicycle at his house.

Mr Soren even gave a photo-op to the ready TV camerapersons and information photographers as he rode the bicycle in circles at his house.

The media waited for over half-an-hour because the scheduled press convention was delayed.

He additionally touched the ft and took the blessings of his mother and father – his father JMM president, Shibu Soren and his mom Roopi Soren.

“I am happy with the results,” his mom informed the ready newsmen.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-Congress alliance had a decisive victory in Jharkhand as votes had been counted on Monday.

