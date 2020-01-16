HENRY DEEDES on a House packed with boisterous Tories for PMQs 

By Henry Deedes for the Every day Mail

Revealed: 19:21 EST, 15 January 2020

Andrew Bowie, my boy, you took the phrases proper out of my mouth, calling out throughout the Commons in your genteel Scots brogue.

The Conservative member for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, and dependable parliamentary non-public secretary to Theresa Could till the brutal finish, had taken up a berth at PMQs yesterday at a direct 45 diploma angle to Jeremy Corbyn.

The Chief of the Opposition was utilizing his allotted inquiries to assault the Authorities’s spending pledges on the NHS.

With virtually Wildean self-aggrandisement, he started to reference Labour’s basic election manifesto. You heard me proper! That 105-page pamphlet of pecuniary piffle which pledged the renationalisation of main providers and free broadband for all.

Corbyn regarded dreadful. Crimson confronted, fed up. He jogged my memory of 1 these surly outdated males who stoop within the nook in a pub, growling irritably on the youthful patrons

From the Authorities benches, there got here a gentle refrain of schoolboy sniggers

The manifesto that – solely 4 weeks in the past – the citizens took one peek at, sighed and tossed straight into the wastepaper basket.

As a cocky Mr Corbyn advised popping a replica into the Prime Minister’s inbox, Bowie, whose flappy ears had developed a Vulcan-like twitch, leaned ahead, cupped his arms and bellowed: ‘YOU LOST!’

The distinction between the 2 sides of the Home in the mean time couldn’t be extra marked. The Authorities entrance benches fizz boisterously. New MPs prove in drive. Even Welsh questions yesterday morning was jam-packed.

Crispin Blunt (Con, Reigate) moaned to Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle that non-religious varieties (he was talking of himself) who do not flip up early for morning prayers within the Chamber and bag their seat do not get a glance in.

‘I had that downside in 1997,’ drawled Labour man Sir Lindsay, referring to Tony Blair’s landslide victory.

Down on the entrance bench, each time Boris spoke, Chancellor Sajid Javid thumped his fists triumphantly. Residence Secretary Priti Patel grinned like a gangster’s moll, giving her boss reassuring rubs on the forearm.

There have been repeated questions from Conservative MPs about superfast web entry.

‘Gigabit broadband’ as Boris refers to it with exaggerated annunciation. That is the kind of challenge to excite the citizens… echoes of Harold Wilson’s speak of harnessing the ‘white warmth’ of expertise.

The PM’s rich buddy Andrew Griffith (Con, Arundel and South Downs) made his debut to level out how important top-speed web is to small and rising companies.

Andrew Bowie (pictured), my boy, you took the phrases proper out of my mouth, calling out throughout the Commons in your genteel Scots brogue

He needed assurances that the Authorities’s scheme to ensure minimal broadband speeds across the nation had been on observe to launch in March. Mr Griffith, by the way, was not too long ago an government at Sky and might be price listening to.

Distinction this with the sullen environment on the Opposition benches. Corbyn regarded dreadful. Crimson confronted, fed up. He jogged my memory of 1 these surly outdated males who stoop within the nook in a pub, growling irritably on the youthful patrons. Behind him, nobody cheers.

SNP chief Ian Blackford was beating the Independence drum, shock, shock. He accused the Authorities of being a ‘democracy denier’. Anybody would suppose the 2014 referendum by no means occurred. ‘Change the document,’ Boris groaned.

Speaker Sir Lindsay is doing an awesome job by the best way, conserving the session to its half-hour time restrict by shifting proceedings alongside at a brisk tempo. It makes for much extra nice viewing, like watching a quick recreation of tennis. Fast recreation’s a great recreation and all that.

Every time somebody prattles on a bit too lengthy, Sir Lindsay offers a diplomatic twirl of his spectacles to point time’s up.

His predecessor John Bercow most popular to stay his tongue out and make an disagreeable ‘eurrgghh’ noise. I do know which I want.