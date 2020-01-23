HENRY DEEDES on the Health Secretary’s attempt to quell coronavirus fears 

Step inside, madam, the physician will see you now. Well being Secretary Matt Hancock was on the despatch field internet hosting a surgical procedure on the outbreak of coronavirus within the Chinese language metropolis of Wuhan.

The virus’s arrival on these shores, Dr Hancock knowledgeable the Home gravely, was ‘inevitable’. Gulp!

However the good physician had consulted his charts and determined the NHS was ‘well prepared and well equipped’ to cope with it. Don’t fear yourselves an excessive amount of for now, however let’s regulate it, was his thought-about prognosis.

Mushy, soothing tones have been the order of the day. The minister spoke slowly and distinctly. An arm waved each every so often to make calming motions. Eye contact was maintained always. Often he provided members a brief, cheery smile as if to reassure them that there was no must panic simply but.

Should you’d thrown a white coat and a stethoscope over him, he might simply have handed for a household physician handing out lollipops.

It’s commonplace for ministers to develop sure traits of the division for which they’re accountable. Typically the best way in journalism, too, funnily sufficient. Science correspondents develop boffin-like tendencies. Training correspondents domesticate unruly beards and leather-elbowed jackets.

Reverse Hancock was Sharon Hodgson (Lab, Washington & Sunderland West), standing in for well being spokesman Jon Ashworth. To her credit score she didn’t use the event to attain factors or begin bleating about NHS funding. She was extra involved that current passengers who arrived from China had been allowed to cross by airports with nothing greater than an advisory leaflet to ease their troubles.

Hancock defined the flu-like signs usually didn’t present for a fortnight, so there actually wasn’t far more that may very well be finished about that for now.

Queries that adopted have been largely perfunctory. Robert Halfon (Con, Harlow) requested what recommendation he needs to be giving his Chinese language constituents about travelling to their homeland. Don’t go to Wuhan, was Hancock’s succinct reply.

Pedestrians put on face masks as they stroll by a crosswalk in Causeway Bay district on January 23, 2020 in Hong Kong, China

Munira Wilson (Lib Dem, Twickenham) was anxious in regards to the unfold of faux information regarding vaccines. The difficulty is sort of easy, mentioned Hancock, there isn’t one accessible for the coronavirus. Double gulp!

Hilary Benn (Lab, Leeds Central) wished to know if we must always all begin sporting masks. No, no, Dr Hancock smoothed, such drastic measures wouldn’t be crucial for now.

A pity. It might actually save us from among the drivel spoken within the chamber.

There was actually no scarcity of that earlier at Worldwide Commerce questions. Topics ranged from chlorinated hen and the ceramics trade to the sale of our lamb to america. Grasp of ceremonies: Liz Truss.

She’s a humorous one, Truss. She is clearly vivid and succesful sufficient, however lacks eloquence, which rids her of any authority.

Jonathan Reynolds (Lab, Stalybridge & Hyde) lobbed her a mild half volley about President Trump’s risk to impose reactionary tariffs ought to the Authorities determine to hike taxes on tech companies akin to Google and Amazon.

‘UK tax policy is a matter for the UK Chancellor – not the US, the EU or anybody else,’ Truss yelled unconvincingly. Even then she made her response sound like a line parroted straight from Central Workplace.

Well being Secretary Matt Hancock arrives in Downing Avenue on January 23, 2020 in London, England

The session did at the least produce the quote of the day, from Labour’s Barry Sheerman (Lab, Huddersfield), a rabidly partisan character who, for over 40 years, has occupied Labour’s backbenches with out ever as soon as displaying indicators of infiltrating the ministerial automotive fleet.

Every day, surly Barry takes up the identical perch – three rows again at an angle of precisely 45 levels to the Speaker. There he proceeds to grouse, moan and sneer at whichever Authorities minister occurs to be on the despatch field, like a kind of Bovril-drinking codgers you usually discover in provincial soccer stadiums lamenting his aspect’s tactical deficiencies to anybody who’ll hear.

Yesterday, Sheerman rose to talk on free ports. ‘Could we rise above party politics on this?’ he implored to widespread hysterics.

Graham Stewart, Worldwide Commerce Below-Secretary, steadied himself. ‘A day when the Hon. Gentleman rises above party politics is one when we know a significant shift has occurred in the body politic,’ got here the thought-about response.