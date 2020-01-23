Hercules Ayala Passes Away At 69 Years Old

We’re unhappy to listen to concerning the passing of Ruben Cruz, higher often known as Hercules Ayala. He was 69 years outdated. No explanation for demise has been revealed at the moment.

The Cauliflower Alley Membership tweeted out to verify the information of his passing.

We heard this morning that Ruben Cruz, higher identified to wrestling as Hercules Ayala, handed away final night time because of coronary heart points on the age of 69. Born in Puerto Rico, Cruz wrestled everywhere in the world, profitable dozens of titles in his profession. We provide our condolances at the moment

The Puerto Rican wrestler began underneath Angelo Savoldi’s tutelage the place he was part of the World Broad Wrestling Federation. He labored as a babyface the place he mastered his craft. He finally turned heel and began carrying a series with him as an insurance coverage coverage.

Though he labored extensively in Puerto Rico, Ayala was an everyday associate of Victor Jovia and so they held the NWA North American Tag Titles on two separate events.

Our ideas exit to Ruben Cruz’s household, associates, and followers throughout this time of loss.