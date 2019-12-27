Here are some unknown facts about Kushal Punjabi

Actor Kushal Punjabi, who has made a reputation within the trade enjoying many necessary characters in TV and Bollywood, acquired himself hanged final evening. Police discovered Kushal’s physique in Pali Hill’s home. With this, the police additionally acquired a suicide word from the spot. Kaushal Punjabi’s demise was first reported by his buddy Karanvir Bohra on his social media. Everybody was shocked after this information. Nonetheless, details about why Kushal took such a step has not been revealed but. However as a result of this information, there has positively been a stir within the TV trade. So let’s know that there are numerous necessary issues associated to expert Punjabi.

Kushal Punjabi was born on 23 April 1982 in a Sindhi household. Kushal was keen on dancing, skating and biking since childhood. He was additionally very keen on soccer and journey.



Kushal was additionally very keen on health. Kushal used to spend his very long time within the gymnasium.



Kushal began her profession as a dancer and mannequin. He additionally participated within the Gladrags Manhunt Contest within the yr 2000.



Kushal additionally acted in a number of music albums. She additionally labored in Shweta Shetty’s pop tune Deewane To Deewane Hai.



Kushal Punjabi spent a very long time within the TV trade. She has labored in lots of TV reveals together with Love Marriage, Santhan, Kasam Se, CID, Kabhi Ya Kabhi Na, Yeh Dil Chahe Extra, Rishta.com and Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat.



Kushal additionally appeared within the 2004 movie Hrithik Roshan’s movie Lakshya, after which he was additionally seen in Ajay Devgan’s movie Kaal.



In 2015, Kushal Punjabi married his European girlfriend Audrey Dolhen in Goa. They each have a son.



Kushal beloved his son very a lot. Kushal’s want for son can be seen from his social media account. Kushal used to share his son’s photograph fiercely.