Here is a mind blowing update on Allu Arjun’s next film with Sukumar

Allu Arjun is at present basking on the success of his newest outing Ala Vaikunthapuramlo, which is directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The movie has been doing nicely on the field workplace and is certainly the winner of the Sankranti race.

Celebs at Allu Arjun and Sukumar’s subsequent film launchTwitter

The actor is on cloud 9 for bagging a success even after a spot of 15 months. He’s celebrating Sankranti along with his members of the family at Megastar Chiranjeevi’s new home. The entire Mega clan is current on the home for celebrations and it additionally consists of celebrations of Ala Vaikunthapuramlo additionally.

Now that the celebrations are slowing down, the actor goes to start capturing of his subsequent movie which will probably be directed by Sukumar. Tentatively titled AA20, the movie was launched formally post-Sankranti and the makers made it official that Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in to play a key function within the movie.

Official poster announcement by Mythri Film Makers.PR Handout

Studies declare that Vijay Sethupathi will probably be seen enjoying the lead antagonist of the movie. The movie is all about pink sandalwood smuggling in Nallamala forest. The true deal is how the hero of the movie goes to take care of it. It’s mentioned that Allu Arjun goes to play a Forest Officer on this movie which has Rashmika Mandanna because the lead actress.

After Arya and Arya 2, this movie marks the third collaboration of Allu Arjun and Sukumar. Followers are tremendous excited to know extra about this movie. The shoot of the movie will go on flooring quickly. It’s mentioned that Allu Arjun, concurrently, will shoot for Sriram Venu’s Icon Kanabadutaledhu. Hearsay has it that the actor goes to group up AR Murugadoss additionally. An official affirmation is awaited.