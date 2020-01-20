Here is another reason for Allu Arjun’s father to celebrate after Ala Vaikunthapurramloo success

What’s black January?













Producer Allu Aravind, who’s basking in on the success of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, has one more reason to have fun. Former President Pranab Mukherjee conferred Champions of Change 2019 award to the long-lasting producer.

Allu Aravind is likely one of the famous producers from the Telugu movie trade. He has bankrolled 50 movies in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Kannada languages. His newest manufacturing Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, which was launched on January 12, has turn out to be a blockbuster success on the field workplace. A day after holding a grand success celebration occasion, he has acquired an enormous honour within the nationwide capital.

SKN aka Srinivas tweeted the photograph that includes former president Pranab Mukherjee presenting honour to Allu Aravind. The PRO-turned-producer tweeted, “Honorable former President of India & Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee Conferred ‘Champions of Change 2019’ award to Iconic film Producer Allu Aravind garu for his exemplary work for the Indian & Telugu film industry Today at Vigyan Bhavan, Delhi.”

Pranab Mukherjee confers Champions of Change 2019 award to Allu ArvindTwitter

Allu Aravind has already acquired a number of honours up to now, however the newest may be very particular for the producer. The information about this award has delighted the mega relations and their followers, who’re celebrating the success of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. The producer is holding one other success celebration occasion in Tirupati on January 24.

Nonetheless, his newest launch Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has been made with a whopping price range of over Rs 100 crore. Its theatrical rights fetched a file value of Rs 84 crore. The film has collected over Rs 200 crore gross on the worldwide field workplace in eights. It has earned a large share of Rs 130 crore for its international distributors, who have gotten 50 % income on their investments.