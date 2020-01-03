Here is what Urvashi Rautela wrote on Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovics engagement pics

Indian cricket staff all-rounder Hardik Pandya stunned everybody by saying his engagement yesterday on 1st January 2020. Hardik Pandya shared some photos of his girlfriend Natasha (Natasa Stankovic) carrying a hoop, which created a panic on the web. On these photos of Hardika Pandya, his followers and buddies are always congratulating and wishing him. Together with followers of Hardik Pandya, his ex-girlfriend Urvashi Rautela has additionally despatched a congratulatory message.

Commenting on the photographs of Hardik Pandya, Urvashi Rautela wrote, ‘Many congratulations to you on my engagement…. I hope that there’ll at all times be love and happiness in your relationship. On the event of your engagement, I pray that you’ve got a contented life.



Allow us to let you know that the identify of Hardik Pandya and Urvashi Rautela wer linked a number of days in the past and it has been mentioned that they have been fairly severe for one another. Nevertheless, shortly after, Hardik Pandya’s identify began becoming a member of with different Bollywood actresses Isha Gupta and Elli Abram, however ultimately he has determined to calm down with Natasha and calm down.

When you speak in regards to the skilled lifetime of Urvashi Rautela, then she has been lively in Bollywood for a very long time however she has not obtained the identification she deserves. Urvashi Rautela’s final launch movie Pagalpanti had fallen face-down on the field workplace, shattering her excessive hopes. The movie had actors like John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat, however nonetheless Pagalpanti couldn’t get the love of the viewers. Though Urvashi Rautela was praised for her good efficiency nevertheless it was not sufficient. We hope that Urvashi Rautela will return to the field workplace quickly with an excellent movie.