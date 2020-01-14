Here’s a Better Look at Resident Evil 3’s New Nemesis, Along With Playable Carlos in Action

Resident Evil three remake is nearly right here and as we strategy its PS4 launch, Capcom has been steadily pumping out information since its announcement final yr. Right this moment, we have been handled to a brand new trailer that exhibits the horrifying Nemesis in motion, together with footage of the playable Carlos Oliveira, and a handful of screenshots.

Now that Capcom is profiting from up to date with the PS4, Nemesis is much more terrifying than you may keep in mind, not solely sporting the enduring rocket launcher however a brand new flamethrower as properly. One screenshot additionally hints on the return of the brutal execution the place Nemesis lifts Jill by her head and stabs her with a tentacle from his palm, very like within the 1999 authentic. As we reported final week, Resident Evil three will function a lot bigger areas than 2019’s Resident Evil 2, so that you’ll should be in your toes to verify Nemesis doesn’t get the drop on you.

The trailer additionally confirmed Carlos Oliveira, who will play a a lot bigger position this time round. You may see him rescuing the sport’s protagonist, Jill Valentine, in addition to quick clips of him battling it out towards Raccoon Metropolis’s deadliest foes. Try the trailer under:

Becoming a member of Resident Evil three is Resident Evil Resistance, which is able to function the bundle’s multiplayer element. In it, you’ll play as one in every of 4 survivors or the Mastermind, who’s tasked with setting traps to take out the opposite gamers. It’s been confirmed that the Tyrant (Mr. X) from Resident Evil 2 shall be playable on this mode, resulting in some hypothesis that Nemesis may be as properly, however this has not but been confirmed by Capcom.

Resident Evil three will launch for PS4 on April three, 2020. You may preorder it by means of Amazon.

Resident Evil 2 has been up to date to incorporate nods to Resident Evil three, like a collectible be aware left from Jill Valentine which awards a brand new trophy (try our trophy information on methods to discover it right here), in addition to a Nemesis reference within the R.P.D demo, out there to obtain free proper now.

Within the meantime, you may benefit from the newly launched screenshots under:

