Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Model And Fashion Blogger Devika Vaid

Magnificence at all times seizes the eye of everybody. The world of modelling is all about glamour and beauties. Amongst all, there are only a few who’re rightly referred to as as ‘magnificence with brains’. Devika Vaid is one amongst them who’s a mannequin and was topped Miss India Earth at Glamanand Supermodel India 2018 by the previous Miss India Earth, Shaan Suhas Kumar. After being topped with the title, the joyful Devika mentioned, “This is a special feeling and my parents have been really the pillar of strength during this time. Being from a small town to this crown gives me immense pleasure. I would love to represent my country.”

She later represented India at Miss Earth 2018 pageant which was held in Manila, Philippines. With a B.Com diploma from Delhi College, Devika found her love for style and modelling through the second 12 months of the school. All of it started when she actively began utilizing Instagram and used the platform to showcase her sense of favor. In her profession, she has walked the ramp for a lot of style occasions together with the India Runway Week. Moreover being a mannequin, she is a monetary analyst and an entrepreneur. “If not modelling, there should always be a backup plan to fall back on”, mentioned Vaid.

Whereas explaining about her curiosity in modelling, Devika mentioned that she likes to showcase her style model and it’s an achievement in itself. “I had started blogging with an idea to make styling easy for the audience and I am happy with how things are growing with time”, she acknowledged. Other than this, Devika likes to journey and is a health fanatic. So far as her running a blog profession is anxious, Devika is in talks with varied manufacturers for collaborations and can also be planning to start out creating make-up and sweetness tutorial movies.