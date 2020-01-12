Here’s how the real Christine Keeler felt about new BBC Profumo Affair drama

“Oh not another bloody thing about the Profumo Affair!” – that was apparently Christine Keeler’s response when she heard the BBC had been making a brand new drama concerning the scandal that shocked 1960s Britain and was a defining second in her life.

However although Keeler died in 2017 on the age of 75 earlier than filming really started, the group behind BBC One’s The Trial of Christine Keeler say they used her insistence on not being seen as “a victim” as their mantra for making the present.

Author Amanda Coe revealed: “When it was on the stage when it seemed like we had been going forward, we had fairly just a few interactions with Christine’s authorized consultant, who was additionally an in depth pal of hers.

“She was still alive at that point, and then she died just after the project had been green-lit, but she knew about it – and I think her attitude was one of resignation. ‘Oh not another bloody thing about the Profumo affair!’ But she was aware that our take on it was different, and the thing that she really communicated was that she didn’t want to be seen as a victim, which we took as our mantra about the way the story was handled.”

As for whether or not Keeler would have favored the completed product, Coe stated: “Hope so! It’s definitely a really sympathetic, hopefully humane remedy of her and all of the characters.

“And I feel by the top of her life she had a really completely different view of what had occurred to her than she clearly did on the time. As a result of she was in it – on this extraordinary collection of occasions, and he or she was extremely younger. I feel the drama conveys how overwhelming that should have been. ”

Govt producer Rebecca Ferguson agreed, saying: “I think she would have been proud that we haven’t made her a victim, and that was her key thing… I don’t want to say I think she’d love it, but I think what we’ve done is we’ve been really true and honest about keeping her not as a victim, not as a prostitute, not as a call girl. And looked at why things happened to her, and looked behind the story.”

Coe added: “”I feel it’s actually made me interrogate what we imply by ‘victim’ – as a result of it’s potential to be a sufferer of exploitation and intimidation and misrepresentation, all of which she was – however in the event you simply say somebody is ‘a victim’ you rob them of company.

“And I feel that was the factor that she most hated, was that feeling that she’d been appropriated, so even individuals who had been ostensibly sympathetic had been going, ‘Oh Christine’ – and he or she was a residing particular person, who lived most of her life after the occasions of this drama. So I feel it’s potential to have an empathetic, nuanced account of what occurred with out saying… ‘victim’ is a really powerless [word].”

The Trial of Christine Keeler begins on Sunday 29th December at 9pm on BBC One