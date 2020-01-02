Here’s how they kept the celebrities’ identities secret on The Masked Singer

It seems set to be one of many weirdest programmes ever to debut on British tv – and that is from the nation that introduced you Gap within the Wall.

Sure, The Masked Singer is about to blast its method onto our screens after garnering enormous success in South Korea, America and Australia.

The premise of the present sees 12 celebrities don ridiculous, extravagant, and bewildering disguises to sing whereas our panel of judges need to try to guess who’s behind the masks.

And the makers behind the singing present, which is 2 components Black Mirror and one half Stars in Their Eyes, have gone out of their method to make sure that the celebrities’ identities aren’t leaked out to most people earlier than the present launches on 4th January.

Explaining how identities have been stored below wraps, host Joel Dommett defined at The Masked Singer press day: “We filmed this in Bovingdon and it was 500 or so people and we film the whole show like we just saw – then we had to get rid of the audience.”

Lorne Thomson / Getty Photographs

“You can imagine how happy they were, travelling all the way up to Bovingdon!” choose Johnathan Ross joked. “They were told beforehand so they were cool about it. But that’s the level of the secrecy. It blew my mind.”

Dommett continued solely about 30 members of the viewers have been allowed to remain and see the large reveal – and a complete of six folks of manufacturing knew all of the names of the celebrities concerned.

“When we took on this job, we assumed we’d all know,” he stated. “We all thought we’d be told under the table, but there was none of that. It blew my mind.”

It appears our celebrities aren’t taking any possibilities both – with a few of our well-known faces solely hoping to disclose their half on The Masked Singer after the track goes dwell.

“Someone on the show told me the only person that knew was essentially their agent and them – they hadn’t told their kids or parents,” Dommett stated. “So they’re so excited to watch the TV and for their kids to find out as their watching the TV.”

The Masked Singer launches Saturday fourth and Sunday 5th January 2020 on ITV