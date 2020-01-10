Here’s the ex-Broncos, plus former local players and coaches, still alive in the NFL playoffs

Because the NFL playoffs proceed this weekend with the divisional spherical Saturday and Sunday, right here’s an inventory of ex-Broncos — in addition to former native gamers and coaches — nonetheless enjoying for a hoop.

Minnesota Vikings

Former Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak, who led Denver to the Tremendous Bowl 50 title, is Minnesota’s assistant head coach and offensive advisor. He additionally spent 11 seasons because the Broncos’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach (1995-2005) after enjoying his whole nine-year profession in Denver. Britton Colquitt was the punter on Kubiak’s Tremendous Bowl group, as he performed for the Broncos from 2010 to 2015.

Others: WR Bisi Johnson (Bear Creek/CSU), DE Eddie Yarbrough (Grandview/Wyoming), offensive line coach/run recreation coordinator Rick Dennison (26 seasons in Denver as a participant/coach), tight ends coach Brian Pariani (12 seasons as Broncos tight ends coach), quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak (three seasons as Broncos offensive assistant/quarterbacks coach) and defensive position coach Andre Patterson (two seasons as Broncos defensive position coach).

San Francisco 49ers

Again in October, wideout Emmanuel Sanders was an sad veteran with the last-place Broncos. However after being traded to San Francisco on Oct. 22, Sanders — who performed five-plus seasons in Denver — now finds himself as one of many most important targets for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Sanders had 36 catches for 502 yards and three touchdowns within the common season. Plus, middle Ben Garland (Grand Junction Central, Air Drive, Broncos) has been a linchpin of the 49ers’ offensive line.

Others: Head coach Kyle Shanahan (Cherry Creek, son of former Broncos coach Mike Shanahan), CB Ahkello Witherspoon (CU), wideout coach Wes Welker (Broncos 2013 and 2014), tight ends/assistant head coach Jon Embree (Cherry Creek, former CU coach/participant), working backs coach Bobby Turner (Broncos assistant 1995-2009), defensive backs coach Joe Woods (Broncos defensive backs coach 2015-16, defensive coordinator 2017-18), run recreation coordinator Mike McDaniel (Greeley native), offensive high quality management Taylor Embree (Denver native).

Tennessee Titans

Center linebacker Wesley Woodyard spent six seasons in Denver from 2008 by means of 2013, making 40 begins and amassing 435 complete tackles. Punter Brett Kern, chosen to the AFC Professional Bowl, performed 24 video games for Denver from 2008-09 after being signed by the Broncos as a school free agent.

Others: Particular groups coordinator Craig Aukerman (particular groups assistant in Denver in 2010).

Baltimore Ravens

Defensive deal with Domata Peko began 14 video games for Denver in 2017 after which all 16 video games in 2018 earlier than the Broncos let him stroll in free company. He signed with the Ravens on Nov. 12 and had 14 tackles in seven common season video games (three begins). And cornerback Jimmie Smith, a ninth-year professional, is a former CU standout. He has 30 tackles and an interception in 9 video games performed this yr.

Houston Texans

Cornerback Bradley Roby is one other member of the Tremendous Bowl 50 group nonetheless alive within the 2019 playoffs. After being drafted by Denver within the first spherical (No. 31 general) out of Ohio State in 2014, he performed 5 seasons with the Broncos earlier than heading to Houston in free company. Sort out Chris Clark additionally performed 5 seasons in Denver from 2010 to 2014, and security Mike Adams was a part of the Denver secondary in 2012 and 2013.

Others: Senior defensive assistant/exterior linebackers coach John Pagano (Boulder native, performed at Colorado Mesa), linebacker Jacob Martin (Cherokee Path).

Kansas Metropolis Chiefs

The lone Colorado connection to the AFC West champion Chiefs is offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who starred at CU from 1987 by means of 1990. In his senior season, Bieniemy rushed for 1,628 yards and completed third within the Heisman Trophy voting. Bieniemy started his teaching profession as a varsity assistant at Thomas Jefferson, and likewise was CU’s working backs coach and offensive coordinator.

Seattle Seahawks

Security Tedric Thompson is one other former CU defensive again on a playoff group, though he was restricted to 6 video games this yr earlier than being positioned on injured reserve with a shoulder harm. And whereas Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell’s offseason is already underway, his son, Tom Donatell, is the Seahawks’ high quality management/protection assistant.

Others: Tight ends coach Pat McPherson (11 years as Broncos assistant in number of roles).

Inexperienced Bay Packers

Offensive lineman Billy Turner, a deal with and guard, performed in Denver from 2016 to 2018, enjoying in 25 video games with 11 begins. He signed a four-year, $28 million contract with Inexperienced Bay within the offseason. Plus, veteran kicker Mason Crosby and veteran deal with David Bakhtiari are each CU merchandise, with Crosby incomes first-team All-American honors twice whereas in Boulder.

Others: Punter JK Scott, a fifth-round choice in 2018 out of Alabama, went to Mullen.