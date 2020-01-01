Here’s The Video Sachin Tendulkar Wants You To “Start Your 2020” With

Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday shared an “inspirational video” to assist folks kick begin their New Yr with a heartwarming video. The Grasp Blaster shared a video of a differently-abled boy named Madda Ram taking part in cricket along with his pals. Within the video, the boy could be seen scrambling for runs regardless of him not having legs. “Start your 2020 with the inspirational video of this kid Madda Ram playing cricket with his friends. It warmed my heart and I am sure it will warm yours too,” Tendulkar tweeted.

Within the video, the boy is standing on his knees, after which he dispatches the ball and crawls on the pitch to finish a single run, utilizing his arms and knees.

After ending the run, the identical boy crawls to the center of the pitch at hand the bat to the opposite participant.

The 46-year-old Tendulkar had made his debut for India on the age of 16 in 1989. He aggregated 34,357 runs throughout codecs, which is 6,000 runs greater than the second-placed former Sri Lanka cricketer Kumar Sangakkara.

Considered one of many best batsmen ever, Tendulkar holds the document of being the best run-scorer of all time in worldwide cricket, having notched up 18,426 runs in ODIs and 15,921 runs in Check matches.

He’s now a mentor to the Mumbai Indians within the Indian Premier League (IPL).