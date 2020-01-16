Here’s what you need to know about the 2020 Denver Womxn’s March

Offered by Womxn’s March Denver

Out with the speeches. In with the artwork.

Now in its fourth 12 months, the Denver Womxn’s March on Saturday for the primary time won’t embrace a rally that includes political speeches. As a substitute, the occasion will embrace music, dancing, an artwork discussion board and an expo.

Performances will start at 9:30 a.m. at Civic Heart, and the march will kick off at 10 a.m. The route will begin on close to the nook of 14th and Bannock streets and can comply with a one-mile loop alongside 13th Avenue to Lincoln Avenue to 14th Avenue to Grant Avenue to Colfax Avenue. The march will finish round 10:30 a.m. Motorists ought to anticipate roads to be closed alongside the march route and may anticipate visitors delays due to the dimensions of the occasion.

Organizers anticipate 50,000 individuals to attend, in response to the Denver Workplace of Particular Occasions.

Batalá Rocky Mountains, a samba-reggae drum ensemble and Colorado non-profit, will kick off the day, together with a Capella group On the Rocks, Samba Colorado, and the Denver Ladies’s Refrain.

After the march, contributors will head to the McNichols constructing for the IMPACT EXPO, a brand new occasion that includes greater than 50 native non-profits centered round points reminiscent of home abuse, sexual harassment, immigration and voter registration. There may also be interactive alternatives inside the artwork exhibit, which is able to characteristic a touring artwork set up by Pin Development and a collaborative yurt curated by the Mongolian artist Eriko Tsongo.

Final 12 months, occasion organizers modified the spelling of “women” with an “x” to incorporate all individuals experiencing sexism. The 2020 march will give attention to encouraging womxn and women by means of a sequence of artwork exhibitions, workshops and discussions all through the day. A rallying theme this 12 months, in response to Womxn’s March Denver, is voter registration.

The primary march was held in 2017 the day after President Donald Trump was sworn into workplace. It coincided with a nationwide march in Washington D.C. and drew greater than 100,000 individuals to downtown Denver, lots of whom protested Trump’s election.

Angela Astle, Womxn’s March Denver spokesperson and management workforce member, mentioned in a information launch that this 12 months’s motion is about greater than a march.

“As our volunteer team has matured in its fourth year and deepened with the establishment of our non-profit status, we celebrate the opening of the door representing our Constitutional right to vote, and continue the work to uplift those whose voting rights took far longer to secure, and whose communities are still oppressed,” she mentioned.

For extra info on Saturday’s Womxn’s March, go to https://www.womxnsmarchdenver.org/.